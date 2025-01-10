Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: $55 Bonus for Texas-Ohio State, NFL Wild Card

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Football fans can start the weekend with this $55 bonus by registering with Sleeper promo code WTOP. Set up a new account and play $5 on Texas-Ohio State to lock in this bonus. Click here to start the registration process.







New players who take advantage of this offer can win $55 in bonuses with a $5 play. Start making picks on the College Football Playoff, NFL playoffs, NBA, NHL or any other sport.

Sleeper Fantasy should have something for every sports fan, but Friday night is all about college football. New customers can secure bonuses by locking in a $5 play on Texas-Ohio State. There is no shortage of options when it comes to football this weekend.

Click here to register with Sleeper promo code WTOP and make a $5 play on Texas-Ohio State to win $55 in total bonuses.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Offers $55 Weekend Bonus

We have no idea what to expect when Texas and Ohio State take the field. The good news is that won’t matter when it comes to this Sleeper promo. Play $5 on this game to get $55 in bonuses no matter what happens.

This is an opportunity for new players to secure bonus bets before a full weekend of NFL football. There are six games across three days, starting with the Houston Texans hosting the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sleeper Fantasy will have myriad ways to make picks on these NFL games. Here is a full look at the weekend schedule:

Saturday: Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Saturday: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday: Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos

Sunday: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers

Sunday: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Commanders

Monday: Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings

How to Sign Up With Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Signing up with Sleeper Fantasy is a hassle-free process. First-time depositors in eligible states can secure this bonus by following the walkthrough below:

Click here to automatically redirect to a registration landing page. Input promo code WTOP to unlock this offer.

to automatically redirect to a registration landing page. Input promo code WTOP to unlock this offer. Create a new account by answering the required information sections (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Start with a cash deposit using online banking, credit/debit card, PayPal or any other preferred method.

Play $5 on Texas-Ohio State to win $55 in total bonuses.

Cotton Bowl: Texas vs. Ohio State

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took down the Penn State Nittany Lions in the final seconds of the Orange Bowl. Now, Texas and Ohio State will battle it out for the final spot in the championship game. Although the Longhorns are the higher seed, no one is playing better than the Buckeyes right now. New players can make picks on this game and the rest of the weekend’s action with this $55 bonus from Sleeper Fantasy.

