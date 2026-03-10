Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 NBA Bonus for Celtics vs. Spurs, NBA Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New DFS users looking to capitalize on a fantastic slate of NBA ames Tuesday can do so using the Sleeper promo code WTOP.







When you create a new account and make an initial deposit, you can grab a $20 bonus and a full deposit match of up to $100. This promotion for new players provides a significant bankroll boost that you can use to make your player picks for these high-stakes NBA clashes tonight.

So, create your new account and start placing NBA player prop entries for the Celtics vs. Spurs, Timberwolves vs. Lakers and more today.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA, Celtics-Spurs Tuesday

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 10th, 2026

The current Sleeper welcome offer delivers instant value for those looking to gain an analytical edge on tonight’s NBA slate. When new Sleeper customers sign up and make a minimum deposit of at least $10, they receive an immediate $20 bonus. On top of that, Sleeper includes a 100% deposit match up to $100, allowing you to maximize your initial funds before the Celtics and Spurs square off.

To claim this promotion, you must be a new customer, meet the minimum age requirements, and be physically located in a participating state. Once verified, you will have a fully loaded arsenal of bonus funds to tackle the week’s hardwood action.

NBA Player Prop Preview via Sleeper

If you are looking to utilize your welcome bonus tonight, targeting player points offers a strategic angle. Here are the five highest consensus points projections for tonight’s slate:

Player Opponent Points Prop Luka Doncic Minnesota Timberwolves 32.5 Anthony Edwards Los Angeles Lakers 29.5 Jaylen Brown San Antonio Spurs 24.5 Victor Wembanyama Boston Celtics 23.5 Austin Reaves Minnesota Timberwolves 20.5

Matchup Highlights:

It goes without saying that the Boston Celtics (43-21) and San Antonio Spurs (47-17) face off in what many are calling a potential early Finals preview. The narrative is heavily driven by Jaylen Brown’s recent viral comments calling the Spurs’ rising star an “alien” and “not even human.” Brown’s consensus points prop sits at 24.5, while Wembanyama is set at 23.5. With Jayson Tatum back in the lineup for Boston and a fierce battle on the glass expected, look for the stars to show out tonight

Anthony Edwards enters tonight’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers averaging an impressive 29.61 points per game. On the other side, the Lakers are building around a new dynamic duo. With LeBron James (elbow) listed as day-to-day, Austin Reaves (23.50 PPG) and Luka Doncic will carry the offensive load. We put a lot of stock in situational context, meaning Reaves offers intriguing longshot value to go more than his 20.5 prop total as he steps up in James’s potential absence.

How to Activate Your Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Activating this offer ahead of tonight’s opening tip is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus funds:

Create Your Account: Register as a new user by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and eligibility.

Register as a new user by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and eligibility. Use the Promo Code: You must enter promo code WTOP during the registration process to qualify for the offer.

You must enter promo code during the registration process to qualify for the offer. Make Your First Deposit: Fund your account with at least $10 using one of Sleeper’s secure payment methods to activate the $20 bonus.

It is crucial to plan your initial transaction carefully, as your first deposit is the only one that Sleeper will match 100%. Do not make a $10 initial deposit unless $10 is all you want matched! Making a first-time deposit of $100 is how you will receive the full $120 value of the potential Sleeper bonus ($100 deposit match + $20 sign-up bonus). You do not have to deposit the full $100 to receive the deposit match; that is simply the maximum amount Sleeper will match. You have the flexibility to choose a number that works for you—for example, you could deposit $50 and get $50 matched. Once your account is funded, you will be fully prepped and ready for tonight’s 8:00 p.m. ET action.