Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $55 NFL Conference Championships Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Go all out with a sizable welcome bonus this weekend with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Click here and play any $5 entry for an automatic $55 in bonus cash for Championship Sunday in the NFL.







New Sleeper customers qualify for a “Play $5, Get $55” welcome offer. No matter what happens with the $5 entry, first-time users will unlock a guaranteed payout of $55 in bonus cash, the equivalent of an 11x return on investment.

Sleeper’s offer arrives in time for the conference title games in the NFL. Earn this $55 bonus on Sleeper and make pick predictions on the best players from Commanders-Eagles and Bills-Chiefs, the final four teams in the hunt for a trip to the Big Game.

Click here to activate the Sleeper promo code WTOP and use a $5 entry to claim an impressive $55 bonus.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Earn $55 NFL Bonus After $5 Entry

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Win $55 Bonus In-App Promos Pick Discounts, Profit Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 24, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Get off on the right foot with Sleeper Fantasy with as little as $5. The promo code WTOP unlocks an outstanding deal that yields a bonus worth 11 times more than the investment. Place a $5 entry on any picks contests, and Sleeper will handle business with a $55 bonus. Not to mention, a victory still triggers the entire cash payout on top of the $55.

The NFL doubleheader on Sunday is the perfect window to go all out with Sleeper Picks. Fans who play Sleeper’s popular pick’em feature must predict “more” or “less” on projected stat totals for passing yards, touchdowns, receptions and much more. Winning each pick can lead to payouts worth up to 100x more than the initial entry fee.

Sign up With Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Here’s a look at the necessary steps for registration on Sleeper:

Click here to activate the Sleeper promo code WTOP .

to activate the . Enter all vital account information, including a full name and residential address.

Pick one of Sleeper’s secure payment methods and deposit $25 or more.

Make a $5 entry on any Sleeper Picks or PicksVS contest.

Shortly after the entry goes through, Sleeper will deliver $55 in bonus cash. The bonus is conveyed as 11 separate rewards of $5 play-through credits. Use each token on picks and other contest entries before they expire.

NFL Conference Championship Preview

All eyes are on the NFL this Sunday. The conference championships feature the third meeting between the Commanders and Eagles, as well as a rematch between the Bills and the Chiefs.

Washington has shocked many fans by defeating the Buccaneers and the 1-seed Lions en route to its first NFC Championship since 1991. Jayden Daniels and the Commanders must now face Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, a division rival they split the season series against before the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Buffalo is responsible for Kansas City’s only legitimate loss this season. Josh Allen and the Bills look to clinch the AFC for the first time since 1993, while Patrick Mahomes is a win away from his fifth Super Bowl appearance in seven seasons.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.