Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bottineau 55, North Prairie 46
Cavalier 37, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 27
Fargo Shanley 82, West Fargo 58
Grant County/Mott-Regent 60, New England 58
Ipswich, S.D. 57, Ellendale 35
Kidder County 55, Napoleon/G-S 31
Kindred 66, Northern Cass 55
LaMoure 51, Enderlin 25
Valley City 60, Wahpeton 47
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 63, Tri-State 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.