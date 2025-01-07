Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bottineau 55, North Prairie 46 Cavalier 37, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 27 Fargo Shanley 82, West Fargo 58 Grant County/Mott-Regent…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bottineau 55, North Prairie 46

Cavalier 37, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 27

Fargo Shanley 82, West Fargo 58

Grant County/Mott-Regent 60, New England 58

Ipswich, S.D. 57, Ellendale 35

Kidder County 55, Napoleon/G-S 31

Kindred 66, Northern Cass 55

LaMoure 51, Enderlin 25

Valley City 60, Wahpeton 47

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 63, Tri-State 49

