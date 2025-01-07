Live Radio
Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press

January 7, 2025, 12:42 AM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bottineau 55, North Prairie 46

Cavalier 37, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 27

Fargo Shanley 82, West Fargo 58

Grant County/Mott-Regent 60, New England 58

Ipswich, S.D. 57, Ellendale 35

Kidder County 55, Napoleon/G-S 31

Kindred 66, Northern Cass 55

LaMoure 51, Enderlin 25

Valley City 60, Wahpeton 47

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 63, Tri-State 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

