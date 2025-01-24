Greece great Mimis Domazos, who captained Panathinaikos in the 1971 European Cup final, dies at 83

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece soccer great Mimis Domazos, who captained the Panathinaikos team at the 1971 European Cup final,…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece soccer great Mimis Domazos, who captained the Panathinaikos team at the 1971 European Cup final, has died. He was 83.

Panathinaikos did not specify on Friday the cause of death. Greek media reported Domazos was taken to a hospital on Wednesday, his 83rd birthday, after suffering cardiac arrest.

“The emblematic ‘General’ of our club has passed to eternity,” the Athens club said. “His feats and legacy will remind future generations that he was the best of the best, an eternal role model, the most beloved captain, the player nobody wanted as their rival.”

Domazos played 20 seasons for Panathinaikos, 13 as captain, and won nine league titles.

He led out the team coached by Ferenc Puskás at Wembley Stadium in London to play for the European title in 1971. It was the only time a Greek club reached a European competition final until Olympiakos won the Europa Conference League last season.

Panathinaikos lost to Ajax 2-0. Ajax began a run of three straight European Cup titles playing “total football” inspired by coach Rinus Michels and playmaker Johan Cruyff.

Domazos also was a captain of Greece in an international career from 1959-77 before returning for a farewell 50th appearance in 1980.

UEFA said Domazos was “one of the best players in Greek footballing history.”

“Mimis Domazos was a true icon of Greek football who inspired us with his extraordinary talent and leadership on the pitch,” UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis said in a statement.

