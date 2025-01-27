FanDuel Promo Code: Updated $200 Bonus Offer for NBA This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services. The FanDuel promo code for NBA action this week turns a correct $5 wager on any team to win into $200 of bonus bets. In essence, this sportsbook special translates to a 40-1 return in bonus bets that coincides with a potential cash wager.







With this being the first Monday without meaningful football for the foreseeable future, the NBA opens things up with a dozen games on Monday night, highlighted by Grizzlies-Knicks and Rockets-Celtics. Users can back the moneyline of any side of any game, and if they do so correctly, they’ll receive $200 of bonus bets to take on the NBA, NHL, college hoops and the upcoming Super Bowl 59 matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles.

FanDuel Promo Code: New Offer Gives $200 NBA Bonus

Earlier Monday, FanDuel updated its new player offer to a bet $5, get $200 bonus on winning bets. This special will work on any NBA, NHL, college basketball, or NFL (Super Bowl) game.

Along with a steady variety of profit boosts, FanDuel also recently announced its Kick of Destiny promotion will return with Peyton and Eli Manning going head-to-head in a new twist. More on this below.

First, however, let’s talk about the signup offer. As mentioned above, any correct pick will score the bonus. So, this means you can back big favorites that you feel are likely to win. The Cavaliers, for instance, are a -560 moneyline favorite over the Pistons on Monday night. The Kings (-650), Nuggets (-420) and Timberwolves (-490) are all substantials favorites who could make sense in this scenario.

Kick of Destiny for Super Bowl 59 Features Mannings

As for the Kick of Destiny 3 promotion, Rob Gronkowski is out and the Mannings are in. Brothers Peyton and Eli will put a new spin on things this year. Here’s how it works:

Get a free pick in now between the two brothers. If you’re right, you’ll win a share of $10,000,000 in bonus bets. After making a pick (which you can do now), tune into Super Bowl 59 on FOX to see who wins.

Each kicker will take a shot at a 25-yeard kick. If the first makes it, the second gets a shot at a tie. If the first misses, the second can win with a make. If both miss, they move in 5 yards, and if they both make, it’s a showdown until someone flinches.

How to Get the FanDuel Promo Code

This offer is available in states where FanDuel is live. Check it out in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Kanas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.