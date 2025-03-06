Ex-internationals condemn Super Rugby travel failures for Fijian Drua

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Ex-internationals Lote Tuqiri and Nemani Nadolo have condemned Super Rugby organizational failures that led to…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Ex-internationals Lote Tuqiri and Nemani Nadolo have condemned Super Rugby organizational failures that led to the Fijian Drua squad traveling more than 300 kilometers (about 185 miles) in a luggage truck and having to check out of their hotel early on the day of their second-round match against the Hurricanes.

The Drua arrived in Wellington, New Zealand near midnight on the day before the match and discovered the bus they’d booked to take them Napier, several hours away, had not arrived. Rather than wait three hours for a replacement bus, the team traveled to the hotel in a truck booked to take their luggage and equipment.

The team was then forced to check out of the hotel early on the morning of the match, which kicked off at 4 p.m., while the Hurricanes were allowed a late checkout.

News of the travel issues in late February became public this week when details of a letter written by the Drua to Super Rugby chief executive Jack Mesley emerged. Super Rugby is investigating the complaints.

Tuqiri, who was born in Fiji but became a star of Australia’s national rugby union and rugby league teams, called the treatment of the Drua “unacceptable” and said it represented a “lack of hospitality.”

“It’s ridiculous,” Tuqiri told the Australian Associated Press. “You’d think the organizers would have it sorted given how old the competition is. It’s not like a new competition.

“It was probably not meant, but it’s unacceptable. They’re a professional outfit and they should be treated accordingly.”

Nadolo, who has played 30 tests for Fiji and played Super Rugby for the Crusaders and Hurricanes, posted a photo on social media of the Drua players crammed into the enclosed rear of the truck with their luggage.

“How is this even happening?” Nadolo said. “What frustrates me the most is that after a long flight the team arrives at the airport only to find that their bus is nowhere to be seen. Instead of waiting another three hours for it to arrive, the boys jump in the back of a truck to get to the hotel.

“Every time a Super Rugby franchise visits Fiji they’re treated like royalty with police escorts and top-tier hospitality. Can you imagine an Australian or New Zealand team ever being put through something like this?”

The Drua lost to the Hurricanes 38-34, conceding a last-minute try.

