FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for Ohio State-Notre Dame

On the heels of college football's championship and a busy NBA slate, the latest FanDuel promo code offer unlocks a massive boost for new customers.







Join FanDuel and bet as little as $5 to receive $300 in bonus bets with a win. FanDuel’s offer essentially boosts any college football or NBA market’s odds to +6000, the equivalent of a 60-to-1 payout.

The week opens with the CFP Championship in Atlanta, where Ohio State and Notre Dame will square off for college football’s ultimate prize. Meanwhile, early afternoon NBA hits the hardwood today, headlined by Suns-Cavaliers and a 2022 NBA Finals rematch between the Celtics and the Warriors.

Click here to secure this FanDuel promo code offer and turn a $5 wager into a $300 payout in bonus bets with a win.

FanDuel Promo Code: Score $300 Bonus After $5 Victory

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos CFP Profit Boosts, NBA Same Game Parlay Boost, Kick of Destiny 3 Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Start with a massive boost with FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Win $300” promotion. New FanDuel Sportsbook customers can sign up through this post and bet as little as $5 on any market. If they win, FanDuel will issue a $300 payout in bonus bets, regardless of the original odds, on top of the standard cash winnings.

FanDuel doesn’t have any restrictions on the first $5 bet, so a market like Ohio State’s -400 moneyline is eligible. The Buckeyes are 8.5-point favorites against Notre Dame, but a $5 wager on OSU winning still yields a $300 bonus. That’s like getting the Buckeyes at +6000 odds.

Qualify Using FanDuel Promo Code

Read and apply the instructions below to lock in FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Win $300” offer this week:

Click here to automatically activate this FanDuel promo code .

to automatically activate this . Fill out each field requiring a name, email address, date of birth and other pertinent account information.

Deposit $5 or more using online banking or another secure payment method.

Place at least $5 on Ohio State-Notre Dame, the NBA or another betting market.

Get $300 in bonus bets (plus cash) if the qualifying stake settles as a win.

The $300 bonus is conveyed shortly after settlement. Once received, bettors have seven days to play through their bonus bets.

Enjoy Profit Boosts on FanDuel App

Another benefit of signing up for FanDuel Sportsbook is access to numerous in-app profit boosts. Every customer can claim a 30% profit boost token for Ohio State-Notre Dame bets before kickoff. Once the game is underway, score another 50% boost for live bets on the national championship.

FanDuel has more profit boosts for other sports. Get a 50% boost on NBA Same Game Parlay wagers, a 30% boost on the Australian Open in tennis and a special “Boost Builder” for college basketball parlays that increases the odds by up to 105%.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.