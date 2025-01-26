FanDuel Promo Code: $300 NFL Bonus for Conference Championships

Now is the time to dive into the NFL Playoffs with a no-brainer FanDuel promo code offer. Register here and wager as little as $5 on Sunday’s conference championship games for a shot at $300 in bonus bets.
Open a FanDuel Sportsbook account through this post to land a “Bet $5, Win $300” promotion. Place $5 or more on either game to receive $300 in bonus bets after a win, the equivalent of a 60-to-1 payout.
Championship Sunday begins with Commanders vs. Eagles in the NFC title game. Later, it’s Bills vs. Chiefs for the AFC crown. Winning any $5 wager on either game nets a $300 bonus from FanDuel. In addition, customers can score more exciting offers on the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
Sign up here and activate the FanDuel promo code offer to place a 60-to-1 odds boost on a $5 NFL bet this weekend.
FanDuel Promo Code: Win $300 Bonus for NFL Conference Championships
|FanDuel Promo Code
|No Code Required
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets With a Win
|In-App Promos
|NFL SGP Boost, Kick of Destiny 3, Featured Parlays, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|January 26, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
The beauty of FanDuel’s welcome offer is that a simple $5 bet can lead to an extraordinary payout. Start with the links within this post to register, then place an introductory wager on the NFL. A win yields $300 in bonus bets, regardless of the original odds, on top of a standard cash payout.
FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Win $300” promotion is like boosting any market’s odds to +6000. Best of all, FanDuel has no restrictions on the first bet. Even though the $5 wager must win for the bonus to be conveyed, players can target heavily-favored moneylines, alternate spreads and player props.
Instructions for FanDuel Promo Code Offer
Step into the action with FanDuel Sportsbook and its game-changing welcome offer. Follow the instructions below to get started:
- Sign up here to activate the FanDuel promo code links.
- Create an account and verify essential information, including a name and birth date.
- Deposit $5 or more with online banking, a debit card, or another secure payment method.
- Place at least $5 on any NFL betting market.
- Earn $300 in bonus bets after a win, as well as the standard cash profit.
FanDuel’s $300 bonus is conveyed shortly after settlement. Bettors can divide their bonus bets however they choose over the next seven days.
In-App Offers for Commanders-Eagles, Bills-Chiefs
In addition to the $300 welcome bonus, FanDuel provides a Same Game Parlay boost for Commanders-Eagles or Bills-Chiefs. This boost token improves the odds of any eligible SGP consisting of props from either matchup. Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite at home, while Kansas City has a 1.5-point edge, according to FanDuel’s oddsmakers.
FanDuel also has a 50% boost on a special market for Bills-Chiefs. Players can enhance their potential payouts on one of these bets:
- Chiefs Win and Travis Kelce 70+ Receiving Yards
- Bills Win and James Cook 60+ Rushing Yards
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.