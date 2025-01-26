FanDuel Promo Code: $300 NFL Bonus for Conference Championships

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Now is the time to dive into the NFL Playoffs with a no-brainer FanDuel promo code offer. Register here and wager as little as $5 on Sunday’s conference championship games for a shot at $300 in bonus bets.









Open a FanDuel Sportsbook account through this post to land a “Bet $5, Win $300” promotion. Place $5 or more on either game to receive $300 in bonus bets after a win, the equivalent of a 60-to-1 payout.

Championship Sunday begins with Commanders vs. Eagles in the NFC title game. Later, it’s Bills vs. Chiefs for the AFC crown. Winning any $5 wager on either game nets a $300 bonus from FanDuel. In addition, customers can score more exciting offers on the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Sign up here and activate the FanDuel promo code offer to place a 60-to-1 odds boost on a $5 NFL bet this weekend.

FanDuel Promo Code: Win $300 Bonus for NFL Conference Championships

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos NFL SGP Boost, Kick of Destiny 3, Featured Parlays, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The beauty of FanDuel’s welcome offer is that a simple $5 bet can lead to an extraordinary payout. Start with the links within this post to register, then place an introductory wager on the NFL. A win yields $300 in bonus bets, regardless of the original odds, on top of a standard cash payout.

FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Win $300” promotion is like boosting any market’s odds to +6000. Best of all, FanDuel has no restrictions on the first bet. Even though the $5 wager must win for the bonus to be conveyed, players can target heavily-favored moneylines, alternate spreads and player props.

Instructions for FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Step into the action with FanDuel Sportsbook and its game-changing welcome offer. Follow the instructions below to get started:

Sign up here to activate the FanDuel promo code links.

to activate the links. Create an account and verify essential information, including a name and birth date.

Deposit $5 or more with online banking, a debit card, or another secure payment method.

Place at least $5 on any NFL betting market.

Earn $300 in bonus bets after a win, as well as the standard cash profit.

FanDuel’s $300 bonus is conveyed shortly after settlement. Bettors can divide their bonus bets however they choose over the next seven days.

In-App Offers for Commanders-Eagles, Bills-Chiefs

In addition to the $300 welcome bonus, FanDuel provides a Same Game Parlay boost for Commanders-Eagles or Bills-Chiefs. This boost token improves the odds of any eligible SGP consisting of props from either matchup. Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite at home, while Kansas City has a 1.5-point edge, according to FanDuel’s oddsmakers.

FanDuel also has a 50% boost on a special market for Bills-Chiefs. Players can enhance their potential payouts on one of these bets:

Chiefs Win and Travis Kelce 70+ Receiving Yards

Bills Win and James Cook 60+ Rushing Yards

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.