Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Football fans can win bonuses on NFL Wild Card Sunday with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. Create a new account, start with a $5 bet on the NFL Playoffs and secure $200 in guaranteed bonus bets. Click here to access this offer.







New players who place a $5 wager on the NFL will win $200 in bonuses no matter what happens in the selected game. This is a no-brainer bonus for bettors for the NFL or any other sport this weekend.

There are three games on Sunday’s NFL Wild Card Slate. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will host the Denver Broncos in the first matchup. Then, Jordan Love and the Packers will face Jalen Hurts and the Eagles for the first time since a Week 1 clash in Brazil. Finally in prime time, Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders will face Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. FanDuel Sportsbook has competitive odds and a wide range of markets listed for all of today’s games.

FanDuel Promo Code: $200 NFL Playoffs Bonus for Wild Card Sunday

FanDuel Promo Code: $200 NFL Playoffs Bonus for Wild Card Sunday

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets In-App Promos No Sweat NFL Same-Game Parlay Promo, 30% NFL Profit Boost, Kick of Destiny 3: May the Best Manning Win Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Get in on the action with this FanDuel promo in time for Sunday’s NFL action. Remember, new users will receive $200 in bonuses with any $5 bet. The outcome of the selected game won’t make a difference.

From there, new players will have bonus bets to use on everything from the NFL and NBA to the NHL and college basketball. There should be something for every sports fan with this FanDuel Sportsbook offer. Don’t miss out on the chance to raise the stakes with this new promo.

How to Unlock This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. New players can automatically activate this promo in a few simple steps:

Click here to start the registration process. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start the registration process. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Choose from any of the available payment methods and make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Place a $5 wager on the NFL playoffs or any other game this week to win $200 in bonuses.

Use these bonuses to bet on the NFL, NBA, NHL or college basketball throughout the week. Plus, if you win your first bet, you’ll also collect cash winnings.

In-App Promos for Wild Card Sunday

FanDuel Sportsbook has quite a few notable in-app promos for Sunday’s Wild Card games. The first is the NFL Playoffs No Sweat Same Game Parlay promo. With this offer, you’ll need to build a qualifying 3+ leg SGP or SGP+ wager on today’s matchups. If your bet loses, you’ll receive a bonus bet that you can use on another game. There’s also a 30% profit boost token available for any qualifying wager. Finally, you can make a free pick as part of the Kick of Destiny 3: May the Best Manning Win contest.

