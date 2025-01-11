DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Instant Bonus on Any NFL Wild Card Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer and secure bonus bets for NFL Wild Card Weekend. New players can turn a $5 bet into guaranteed bonuses. Click here to start signing up.







Bettors who start with this $5 bet will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. From there, apply these bonus bets to the NFL playoffs or any other game this weekend.

This DraftKings promo is a foolproof way for players to hit the ground running. With six NFL games coming up over the next three days, it’s a great time to secure these bonuses. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process.

Click here here to register with this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 on the NFL to win $200 in bonuses.

DraftKings Promo Code: Turn $5 Bet Into $200 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos NFL Wild Card No Sweat SGP, NBA No Sweat SGP, NFL King of the End Zone Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

New players who take advantage of this opportunity will receive eight $25 bonus bets valid for up to one week after the original wager settles. Any $5 bet will be enough to win the $200 bonus.

This promo will set the table for bettors ahead of all six NFL Wild Card Weekend games. Not to mention, there are plenty of options in the NBA, NHL and college basketball. This new promo will provide players with a chance to test drive the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code

There is a streamlined registration process for new players on DraftKings Sportsbook. In fact, players can skip the need for a promo code by registering with the step-by-step instructions below:

Click here to start the sign-up process and answer the required information sections to set up a new account.

to start the sign-up process and answer the required information sections to set up a new account. Using a credit card, debit card, online banking, PayPal or any other available payment method, make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Next, bet $5 on the NFL playoffs or any other available market to win $200 in bonuses.

Use these $25 bonus bets on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other sport this weekend.

Saturday’s NFL Betting Preview, Odds

NFL Wild Card Weekend begins with two AFC matchups on Saturday. The Houston Texans are in a familiar timeslot in the playoffs. The Texans will host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in the first game of the weekend. Los Angeles (-2.5) is still the favorite to win this game despite being on the road.

Meanwhile, the AFC North will take center stage at night with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. Oddsmakers tend to think this is going to be a lopsided affair. The Ravens (-8.5) are favored at home. DraftKings Sportsbook will have a ton of different ways to bet on these Saturday games and the rest of the NFL matchups.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.