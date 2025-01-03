DraftKings Promo Code: $200 Bonus for NBA, Bowls, NFL Week 18

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services In honor of the first weekend in 2025, the latest DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers an opportunity to bet on the NBA, college bowl games, the NFL and more with $200 in bonus bets.







First-time DraftKings bettors qualify for a “Bet $5, Get $150” offer. Depending on their location, the first $5 bet will trigger an instant $150 bonus or one that is conveyed after a win. All new customers also receive a $50 deposit bonus following registration.

A ton of great NBA games hit the hardwood on Friday, including Celtics-Rockets, Knicks-Thunder and Cavaliers-Mavericks. Grab this promo from DraftKings to tackle any matchup for a shot at $150 in bonus bets, which you can apply to NFL Week 17 showdowns like Browns-Ravens and Bengals-Steelers.

Click here to lock in this DraftKings promo code offer and get $200 in bonuses for Friday’s NBA and more.

DraftKings Promo Code: First $5 NBA or NFL Bet Scores $150 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY and WV)

Bet $5, Win $150 If Your Bet Wins (DC, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NJ, VA)

$50 Bonus After $5+ Deposit (All States) In-App Promos NBA SGP(x) Boost, All-Parlay CBB Boost, NHL Goalscorer Odds Surge, NFL TD Parlay Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 3, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Bettors who sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook this weekend can take advantage of a sensational welcome offer. For a limited time, bettors can register and deposit $5 to receive a $50 bonus. Then, their first $5 bet on the NBA, NFL or another betting market activates $150 in bonus bets instantly or after a win.

The $150 welcome bonus arrives instantly for new users in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY and WV. Any first-time DraftKings bettor in these states will get their bonus moments after their introductory $5 wager, regardless of the odds or outcome. For players in other states, the $5 bet must settle as a win for DraftKings to deliver the $150 bonus.

These bonus bets can be applied to any sport on DraftKings. Friday’s NBA slate has nine games, while all 32 NFL teams take the field for Week 18 starting Saturday. Players can also target college football bowl games, NCAA hoops and the NHL.

How to Access DraftKings Promo Code Offer

The links within this post act as a prospective bettor’s promo code. Here’s how to qualify for the “Bet $5, Get $150” promo on DraftKings:

Click here to automatically activate the DraftKings promo code and begin registration.

to automatically activate the and begin registration. Fill out the required information for an account, including a full name and date of birth.

Use any of DK’s secure payment methods to deposit at least $5. This deposit triggers a $50 bonus.

Bet $5 or more on the NBA, NFL or another betting market.

Receive $150 in bonus bets after a win on top of the standard cash profit. Players in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY and WV get $150 in bonus bets instantly, win or lose.



Bettors will get six (6) $25 bonus bets that expire seven days from issuance.

Bet NBA, NFL Week 18 on DraftKings

With the College Football Playoff off until next Thursday, the NBA has a chance to dominate Friday’s sports calendar. Celtics-Rockets, Knicks-Thunder and Cavaliers-Mavericks are all plausible NBA Finals previews between contending teams. Boston (-2), OKC (-4.5) and Cleveland (-7.5) are betting favorites on DraftKings, with only the Thunder at home.

On Saturday, the final weekend of the NFL regular season kicks off with Browns-Ravens and Bengals-Steelers. Baltimore (-19.5) is the largest favorite of the season and would clinch the AFC North with a win. Meanwhile, Cincinnati (-2.5) must win at Pittsburgh to keep its Wild Card hopes alive for another day.

