DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 NBA Instant Bonus, Early Super Bowl Offers

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the latest DraftKings promo code offer and start with an instant bonus on the NBA. New players can take the guesswork out of betting with this new promo.







Anyone who redeems this offer can start with a guaranteed winner. Create a new account, make a cash deposit and start with a $5 bet on the NBA. This will trigger a $200 instant bonus.

DraftKings Sportsbook should be a go-to option for players this week. There is no shortage of options available in the NBA and other sports like the NHL and college basketball. Here is a closer look at the details of this offer.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 NBA Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos NBA Profit Boost Pack, CBB All-Parlay Boost, Free-To-Play Pools, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

DraftKings Sportsbook is raising the bar for bettors with this new promo. Players who take advantage of this offer can start with a $200 instant bonus. Remember, any $5 bet will be enough to secure eight $25 bonus bets.

From there, use these bonus bets to place wagers on the NBA or any other available market. This is a great way to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

This is a perfect starting point for players ahead of this busy week. Not to mention, players can hit the ground running with the Super Bowl fast approaching.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

This is an opportunity for new users to go big on the NBA this week. Set up a new account in a matter of minutes:

to start the sign-up process. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Start with a $5 bet on the NBA or any other sport to win $200 in bonuses instantly.

Use these bonus bets on the NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other available market.

Wednesday Night NBA Matchups

There are 11 NBA games coming up on Wednesday night, including two games on ESPN. Bet on Sixers vs. Kings, Warriors-Thunders and Nuggets-Knicks or other matchups. New users can start with a winner on any of the games. Here is a quick look at the spreads for these NBA matchups on DraftKings Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before tip):

Philadelphia 76ers (+9) vs. Sacramento Kings

Golden State Warriors (+10) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Denver Nuggets (+3.5) vs. New York Knicks

