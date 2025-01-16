DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus Now for NFL, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The latest DraftKings promo code offer is a stepping stone for bettors into the weekend. Create a new account, place a $5 bet on any game and secure guaranteed bonuses. Register and claim this new offer by clicking here .







Any $5 bet will be enough to trigger $200 in bonuses. New players will win eight $25 bonus bets immediately after locking in that $5 wager on any game.

It’s the perfect time to grab this offer. The NFL playoffs return with the Divisional Round on Saturday and Sunday. Not to mention, college football will crown a champion on Monday night when Ohio State and Notre Dame meet. Activate this DraftKings promo and start reaping the rewards.

Use this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 to win $200 in bonuses instantly. Click here to secure this offer.

DraftKings Promo Code Offers $200 Instant Bonus on Any $5 Bet

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos NBA SGP Boost, NHL Boost Builder, College Basketball All-Parlay NFL Divisional No Sweat Bet, Free Contests, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This new promo is a no-brainer for new players. The outcome of the original wager won’t make a difference when it comes to this offer. Locking in a $5 wager is all it takes to secure the $25 bonus bets.

At this point, players are ready to flip these bonus bets on everything from the NBA and NHL to the NFL and college football. This promo is an easy way to test drive the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These bonus bets will be valid for up to seven days after the original wager settles.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process:

Use any of the links on this page to start the sign-up process, including here .

. After being redirected to a registration landing page, provide basic identifying information to create an account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, etc.

Place a $5 bet on the NBA, NHL, NFL or any other game to win $200 in bonuses instantly.

Gear Up for NFL Divisional Round

Although Thursday night will be all about the NBA, NHL and college basketball, plenty of bettors are already looking ahead to the weekend. DraftKings Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a comprehensive list of markets available for these matchups. There are also other in-app offers available like free-to-play pools, no sweat bets and more.

Here is a look at the current DraftKings Sportsbook spreads for the NFL Divisional Round (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5) vs. Houston Texans

Detroit Lions (-9.5) vs. Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles (-6) vs. Los Angeles Rams

Buffalo Bills (+1.5) vs. Baltimore Ravens

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.