DraftKings Promo Code: $200 Bonus for NBA, NFL Championships

Unlock the newest DraftKings promo code offer to score bonus bets for a busy weekend in sports. Sign up here and make your first bet on any NBA, NHL or college basketball game.









A $5 bet with this DraftKings promo code offer will automatically result in a $200 bonus. The (8) $25 bonus bets can be used toward multiple games over the weekend.

Start with a bet on the Trail Blazers vs. Hornets, Cavaliers vs. 76ers or Pelicans vs. Grizzlies on Friday night. Go to the promotions tab after making your initial wager to find several other bonuses and compete in free contest for a chance at winning prizes. All bets go toward earning Crowns for Dynasty Rewards, which can be exchanged for betting bonuses and other perks.

Sign up here to activate the best DraftKings promo code offer. Begin with a $5 bet to release a $200 bonus.

Bonuses After This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos CBB Parlay Boost, NBA Triple Boost Pack, King of the End Zone, NHL Boost etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 24, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Opt-in to a Triple Boost Pack for NBA action on Friday. These boosts can be used for a 4+ leg SGP, 3+ leg parlay on player points and a live parlay. Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers are 10.5-point favorites in Philadelphia. His total is set at 26.5 points.

There’s an exciting Big Ten college basketball matchup between No. 21 Michigan and No. 11 Purdue at 8 pm ET. Use the CBB SGP boost on DraftKings to increase your potential winnings on a parlay. The Wolverines are 3.5-point underdogs on the road.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Claim the $200 Bonus

If you are new to using a sportsbook app, DraftKings has a guide that explains parlays, teasers and other types of wagers. First, complete these steps on Friday to lock-in a bonus.

Register here to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer. Provide your full name, email address, date of birth and other info to verify your identity. Make a deposit of $5 or more with PayPal, Venmo, a debit card or online banking. Place a $5 bet on any game.

Win or lose, the $200 bonus will be added to your account.

Championship Sunday No Sweat

Be sure to use a no-sweat bet for the Commanders vs. Eagles or Bills vs. Chiefs on Sunday. A losing bet will trigger a bonus refund, so you’ll get a second chance.

And make a bet on any player to score a touchdown with King of the End Zone. If that player happens to score the longest TD on Sunday, you’ll win a share of $2 million in bonus bets. Popular options will be Saquon Barkley, Terry McLaurin, Xavier Worthy and Khalil Shakir.

The Eagles enter the weekend as the favorite to win the Super Bowl, followed by the Chiefs.

Register with the latest DraftKings promo code offer and place your first $5 wager on Friday. New customers will get $200 in bonus bets to use on basketball, hockey and football games this weekend.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.