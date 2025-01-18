Commanders handily defeat Detroit Lions, 45-31

The magical season continues for the Washington Commanders as they are one win away from the Super Bowl after beating top seed Detroit 45-31 in the NFC Divisional playoff round.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) stand together during a stoppage in play for a Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) injury during the first half of an NFL football divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Mike Mulholland) Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) stand together during a stoppage in play for a Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) injury during the first half of an NFL football divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Mike Mulholland) The magical season continues for the Washington Commanders as they are one win away from the Super Bowl after beating top seed Detroit 45-31 in the NFC Divisional playoff round.

In a game that saw multiple big plays, Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels was unflappable again, throwing for two touchdowns including a dazzling rip and run for 58 yards from WR Terry McClaurin to give the Commanders an early lead.

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. added two touchdown runs and the Commanders defense forced five Lions turnovers, including an 40-yard interception from safety Quan Martin.

Commanders CB Mike Sainristil picked off Lions QB Jared Goff twice, including once in the end zone.

The Commanders will now play at Los Angeles or Philadelphia for the NFC title game as the Rams visit the Eagles on Sunday in the other divisional contest. This is the first time since 1992 that the Commanders have made it to the NFC Championship game.