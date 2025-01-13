Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for Vikings-Rams

A game-changing welcome offer for the NFL Playoffs is available through the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Get 10 profit boosts to double cash winnings on Vikings-Rams and future postseason matchups. Click here to qualify for the offer.
Get started on Caesars Sportsbook with a single $1 wager and score (10) 100% profit boosts. Double the odds and expected cash winnings on bets worth up to $25 each for the NFL Playoffs.
Caesars has a comprehensive betting market for Vikings-Rams, the final Wild Card Round matchup for the NFL Playoffs. The game moved to a neutral site in Glendale, AZ, due to the fires near Los Angeles. Minnesota heads to State Farm Stadium as a 2.5-point favorite.
Click here and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to unlock 10 profit boosts that double the expected winnings on Vikings-Rams bets and more.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Grab $250 in Profit Boost Tokens
|Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
|WTOPDYW
|New User Offer
|Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets)
|In-App Promos
|NFL Odds Boosts, 100% Live SGP Boost, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|January 13, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
A new customer on Caesars only needs $1 to unlock up to $250 in boosted bets. The “DYW” offer is available with the code WTOPDYW and secures 10 profit boost tokens of 100% apiece. Max out each boost with a $25 bet to turn $250 in wagers into $500 in total value.
Profit boosts can be played as early as tonight. The Vikings-Rams showdown in Glendale is surrounded by unique circumstances. However, these teams already faced off once back in Week 8, with LA securing an impressive 30-20 win that helped reenergize its season following a 1-4 start. The Rams are also the only team that’s defeated Minnesota this year, with the Vikings’ other two losses coming against the Lions.
Register With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW
Take a moment to review the steps below and get 10 profit boost tokens on Caesars:
- Click and activate the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW.
- Confirm a legal playing area and enter all necessary account information.
- Deposit at least $10 through a valid payment method.
- Place $1 or more on Vikings-Rams or another betting market.
- Get (10) 100% profit boost tokens.
Each boost is good for bets worth up to $25. Players can win an additional $2,500 in cash through each awarded boost token. Caesars will withdraw any unused profit boost tokens 14 days from receipt.
More Boosts for Vikings-Rams
In addition to the 100% profit boost tokens, Caesars has more ways to increase winnings on Monday Night Football. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app and claim a 100% boost on live Same Game Parlay bets using legs from Vikings-Rams once the game is in progress. Players can also bet on any of these pre-selected markets in the “Boosts” section of the app:
- T.J. Hockenson 50+ Receiving Yards and TD (was +390, now +425)
- Cooper Kupp and Jordan Addison Each Score TD (was +475, now +525)
- Sam Darnold 300+ Passing Yards and 2+ Passing TDs (was +200, now +250)
- Justin Jefferson and Puka Nacua Each 90+ Receiving Yards (was +175, now +225)
- Kyren Williams 60+ Rushing Yards and 2+ TDs (was +325, now +375)
Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.