Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Claim 10 Profit Boosts for NFL Wild Card

The NFL playoffs are here and bettors can raise the stakes on the games with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Any $1 bet on the NFL will be enough to secure 10 profit boosts.







New players can start with this $1 bet on Texans-Chargers or Ravens-Steelers. No matter the outcome of the selected game, new players will receive 10 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for football fans in the playoffs. Take advantage of these profit boosts in time for all the NFL Wild Card Weekend games. Let’s dive deeper into the details of this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Bet $1, Win Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) In-App Promos NFL Odds Boosts, Parlay Longshot Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Players who start with this offer will have profit boosts to use on the NBA, NHL, college basketball and any other market listed in the Caesars Sportsbook app. With that said, we expect to see a lot of interest in the NFL this weekend.

All it takes is a $1 wager on any game to secure these profit boosts. Players can double their winnings with these 100% profit boosts. This is an opportunity for players to test drive the Caesars Sportsbook app.

How to Get Started With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Set up a new account with Caesars Sportsbook, lock in these profit boosts and start placing bets on the NFL playoffs. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and input promo code WTOPDYW.

, choose the state you are located in and input promo code WTOPDYW. After reaching a sign-up landing page, provide basic identifying information in the required fields.

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more using any of the available payment methods.

Place a $1 wager on the NFL or any other sport this weekend to receive 10 100% profit boosts.

Use these profit boosts to double your winnings (maximum $25 wager for each boost).

NFL Wild Card Weekend Odds Boosts

In addition to this sign-up offer, players can find other unique ways to bet on the games in the Caesars Sportsbook app. There are daily odds boosts on a wide range of markets. Here is a closer look at a boost for each of the six NFL Wild Card Weekend games:

Justin Herbert & C.J. Stroud Each Over 224.5 Pass Yards: +200

Lamar Jackson Over 249.5 Pass Yards & Over 1.5 Pass TDs: +300

Josh Allen Over 249.5 Pass Yards & Rush TD: +320

Tucker Kraft, Dontayvion Wicks & Romeo Doubs Each Over 3.5 Receptions: +550

Jalen McMillan First TD Scorer in Commanders @ Buccaneers Game: +1000

Justin Jefferson & Puka Nacua Each Over 89.5 Receiving Yards: +275

