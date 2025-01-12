Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get NFL Wild Card Signup Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players who register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW will have the chance to lock up profit boosts on the NFL. New bettors can click here to start the registration process.







Set up a new user profile and start with a $1 wager on any game, This will be enough to secure 10 100% profit boosts for the NFL, NBA, NHL and other available markets.

Caesars Sportsbook should be a go-to option for bettors this weekend. Sign up and activate this offer in time to bet on NFL Wild Card Weekend. We also recommend checking out the daily odds boosts and other unique offers available for the games.

Click here to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and turn a $1 bet into 10 100% profit boosts.

How to Redeem Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) In-App Promos NFL Odds Boosts, Parlay Longshot Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Players can sign up with Caesars Sportsbook in a matter of minutes. Set up a new account, start with a $1 wager and secure 10 100% profit boosts.

New users will have the chance to test out the Caesars Sportsbook app. These profit boosts apply to a wide range of markets, including the NFL, NBA, NHL, college football, college basketball and more.

Remember, any $1 wager will be enough to collect these 100% profit boosts. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to raise the stakes on the games.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Getting Started

Signing up with Caesars Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. It only takes a few minutes to get in on the action. Here is a full breakdown for new players:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW. Answer the required information sections using any of the available information.

Deposit $10 or more using any of the secure payment methods.

Start with a $1 bet on the NFL or any other game this weekend.

Players will receive 10 100% profit boosts to use on the NFL or any other game this weekend.

New players will have the chance to test out the Caesars Sportsbook app with these profit boosts. Don’t miss out on the chance to raise the stakes for these games.

Other NFL Odds Boosts

There are tons of ways to get in on the action with the NFL this weekend. There are tons of odds boosts available for the Wild Card Weekend games. Take a look at a few of the options on the table for the three Sunday games:

Courtland Sutton Over 59.5 Receiving Yards & TD: +250

James Cook Over 69.5 Rush Yards & TD: +320

Josh Jacobs Over 79.5 Rush Yards & Over 19.5 Receiving Yards: +400

Jordan Love & Jalen Hurts Each Over 224.5 Pass Yards: +320

Jalen McMillan First TD Scorer in Commanders @ Buccaneers Game: +1100

Sam Darnold Over 299.5 Pass Yards & Over 1.5 Pass TDs: +275

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.