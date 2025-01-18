Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get 10 NFL Divisional Round Boosts

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users who take advantage of this offer and place a $1 wager will win 10 100% profit boosts. Bettors can double their winnings with each boost.

This is an opportunity for players to use boosts on any of the NFL games this weekend. Saturday features the top teams in each conference with Chiefs-Texans and Lions-Commanders. Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and start locking in the best boosts and bonuses for the games.

This is a straightforward offer that puts the power in the hands of the players. Any $1 wager this weekend will be enough to qualify for the 10 100% profit boosts. From there, new users will have maximum flexibility.

For the next 10 wagers, players will get a 100% profit boost. This means players can double their winnings on those bets (maximum $25 wager).

With the NFL playoffs in full swing, that will be the focus for many bettors this weekend. However, these profit boosts apply to other sports like the NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football, Australian Open and more.

Activating this offer in time for Saturday’s NFL games is a breeze. New users can get started in a few simple steps:

Click here and choose the state you are located in to start the registration process.

and choose the state you are located in to start the registration process. Input promo code WTOPDYW and fill out the required information sections to set up a new user profile.

Using any of the available payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Start with a $1 wager on the NFL to win 10 100% profit boosts.

Use these profit boosts on any available market throughout the weekend ($25 maximum wager).

Odds Boosts for Chiefs-Texans, Lions-Commanders

In addition to these flexible profit boosts, there are readymade boosts on the Saturday NFL games. Caesars Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to daily odds boosts. Check out the different options available for Chiefs vs. Texans and Lions vs. Commanders:

Nico Collins Over 89.5 Receiving Yards & TD: +300

Isiah Pacheco First TD Scorer in Texans @ Chiefs Game: +750

Patrick Mahomes Over 274.5 Pass Yards & Travis Kelce Over 4.5 Receptions: +220

Jared Goff Over 249.5 Pass Yards & Over 2.5 Pass TDs: +200

Amon-Ra St Brown & Terry McLaurin Each Over 69.5 Receiving Yards: +220

Brian Robinson Jr. & Austin Ekeler Each Over 29.5 Rush Yards: +280

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.