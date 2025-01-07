BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Grab $1.5K Bet for NBA, NCAAB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With plenty of NBA and college hoops on tap tonight, let the BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 deliver a fully backed cash wager worth up to $1,500. New customers can register here to qualify for BetMGM’s First Bet Offer.







First-time BetMGM users can risk up to $1,500 without sweating a loss. The First Bet Offer covers a losing stake with a full bonus bet refund, giving them more opportunities to win cash this week.

Tuesday’s seven-game NBA slate has countless markets for basketball bettors. The same goes for a loaded college basketball schedule with a showdown between two of the nation’s eight best teams. Place a bet worth up to $1,500, and “The King of Sportsbooks” will cover the damage if the qualifying stake doesn’t win.

Click here and apply the BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to lock in a $1,500 First Bet Offer for any NBA or college basketball game.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Score First Bet Offer Worth $1.5K

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer First Bet up to $1,500 In-App Promos Parlay Boost Token, CBB Odds Boost, $1M Playoff Football Challenge Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The First Bet Offer from BetMGM is a fantastic way to make an aggressive wager. After entering the code WTOP1500, place up to $1,500 on any market. Find a spread, moneyline or player prop, place a bet and get cash winnings after a victory or a complete bonus bet refund after a loss. Either way, BetMGM ensures new players have funds to work with in the days ahead.

BetMGM’s promotion is suitable for any game from the NBA. Tuesday’s slate features Lakers-Mavericks, Celtics-Nuggets and Heat-Warriors. Meanwhile, the headliners from today’s college basketball schedule include #1 Tennessee at #8 Florida, as well as #6 Kentucky at Georgia and Georgetown at #7 Marquette.

Qualify With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Eligible BetMGM customers can sign up today and score a $1,500 First Bet Offer. Here’s how new customers can get started:

Click here to enter the BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 .

to enter the . Fill out each field to complete a short registration.

Make a $10+ cash deposit through online banking, PayPal, a credit/debit card or another secure payment method.

Place up to $1,500 on the NBA, college basketball or another betting market.

The First Bet Offer triggers a bonus bet refund after a loss, with a win nullifying the promotion. A loss of at least $50 yields five (5) bonus bets that expire seven days from issuance.

Get More Boosts on BetMGM App

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app for more exciting offers tonight. New and existing customers qualify for a college basketball odds boost token and a boost on any multi-sport parlay. This week is also the start of the $1M Playoff Football Challenge, where bettors can win a share of $1 million in bonus bets by answering free weekly questions during the NFL Playoffs.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.