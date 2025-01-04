Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Saturday's sports slate includes an NFL double-header and nine NBA games. If you click here and use BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500, you'll activate a $1,500 first-bet offer for any matchup.







Prospective bettors who sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will get up to $1,500 in first-bet backing. If your wager on the NFL or NBA loses, BetMGM will issue a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500 to your account.

Both NFL games have a ton of meaning for postseason seeding. The Ravens and Steelers each have a realistic chance to win the AFC North, while the Bengals can sneak into the playoffs with a win and some help on Sunday. In the NBA, basketball fans can check out matchups like Nuggets-Spurs and Grizzlies-Warriors. Losing your first bet will earn you a second chance.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Snag $1,500 Promo for NFL, NBA Saturday

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer In-App Promos Pro Football Second-Chance TD Scorer Promo, Parlay Boost Token, Odds Boosts Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Sports bettors who want to dive into Saturday’s NBA or NFL action can do so with an aggressive wager. That’s because BetMGM’s $1,500 first-bet offer comes with the highest bonus bet backing in the business. In the event that your first cash wager on either league loses, you’ll receive a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500. These bonus bets can then be applied to betting markets in other games.

You could, for example, bet $50 on the Ravens to cover the spread or the Bengals to win. Losing that wager would earn you a $50 bonus bet refund. If you want to wager $300 on the Steelers to lead at halftime or Joe Burrow to throw for 300+ yards, those markets are eligible as well. You could even bet $200 on Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double. If your bet loses, BetMGM will issue a bonus bet refund to your account.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

In order to get a $1,500 first-bet offer from BetMGM, you’ll need to register for an account. That will only take a few minutes if you complete the steps below:

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Fill out the personal information fields with your full name, address, email, date of birth, and phone number.

Select a deposit method like online banking and add $10+.

Head to any matchup and wager up to $1,500 on the market of your choice.

If your first bet wins, BetMGM will issue a cash profit to your account and return your stake. A loss, meanwhile, would trigger a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

Second-Chance Touchdown Scorer Promo

If you plan on betting on the NFL today, head to the promotions section of the app and check out the Pro Football Second-Chance TD Scorer promo. This offer requires a wager on any first TD scorer market in the NFL game of your choice. If your player scores the second TD of the game instead of the first, BetMGM will issue a cash refund to your account. You could then use this cash refund on other games in the NFL or another league this weekend.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.