Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: $150 Bonus, $1K Safety Net for Ravens-Bills

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The final NFL Divisional Round matchup takes place tonight with Ravens vs. Bills. Click here and enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to secure one of the app’s two welcome offers before kickoff.







New bet365 customers who sign up through this post will receive a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. Either offer is suitable for this AFC showdown between Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen with a trip to the AFC title game on the line.

Oddsmakers have this one as a virtual toss up with the Ravens finding themselves as a one-point favorite leading into kickoff. Bet the game on bet365 and secure a guaranteed bonus or full protection on a four-digit wager.

Click here and apply the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to unlock the “Bet $5, Get $150” deal or the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for Commanders-Lions.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Choose Best Commanders-Lions Promo

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NFL SGP Boost, Early Payout Offer, Bet Boosts Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The dueling welcome promos on bet365 appeal to all types of bettors. New customers who want to make a quick $150 bonus without a lofty investment can do so through the site’s “Bet $5, Get $150” deal. If a bettor wants to make an aggressive wager for impressive cash potential, the First Bet Safety Net will cover the damage with up to $1,000 in bonus bets after a loss.

Sunday’s Ravens-Bills game features countless opportunities to put both bet365 offers into practice. You can back player props, point spreads, moneylines. Depending on the offer, bet365 will honor the initial wager with a $150 bonus, a full bonus refund and even cash profit.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Creating a bet365 account takes a few minutes for prospective customers. Follow the instructions below to unlock the “Bet $5, Get $150” deal or the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for Commanders-Lions:

Click here and select the correct playing area.

and select the correct playing area. Complete the necessary fields requiring a full legal name, phone number, birth date and residential address.

Enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when prompted.

Select online banking, PayPal or another deposit method before investing at least $10.

Choose one of bet365’s welcome offers before making a corresponding wager on Ravens-Bills.

All bonus bets from bet365 are conveyed as a lump sum immediately following settlement. Bettors have seven days from receipt to play through their bonus bets.

Latest Boosts for Ravens-Bills

Check out the full list of bet365’s boosts for tonight’s game in Buffalo. Some of the top Bet Boosts for new and existing customers include:

Khalil Shakir 50+ rec yards, Mark Andrews 50+ rec yards, and Rashod Bateman 50+ rec yards

Derrick Henry, Mark Andrews and James Cook to score TDs (+600)

For bettors interested in their own Same Game Parlay, bet365 offers a 50% profit boost on all eligible SGPs for Commanders-Lions.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.