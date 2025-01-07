Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for NBA, NCAAB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Make the most of a jam-packed week in sports by securing an impactful welcome offer from bet365. New players can register here and apply the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to activate a "Bet $5, Get $150" deal or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net.







Bet365 allows new users to wager $5 and get $150 in bonus bets guaranteed, no questions asked. However, bettors can opt for a Safety Net instead, which deploys a full bonus bet refund on a losing stake worth up to $1,000.

Tuesday features great matchups in the NBA and college basketball. Tackle these sports on bet365 before preparing for the upcoming College Football Playoff semifinals and Wild Card Weekend in the NFL. Land a $150 bonus or a $1K Safety Net before building a bankroll in the days ahead.

Click here and register with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to lock in a “Bet $5, Get $150” deal or a First Bet Safety Net worth $1,000 in bonus bets.

The latest bet365 promotion is a 2-for-1. Players entering the code WTOP365 qualify for the “Bet $5, Get $150” or the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. Most new users opt for the former since a simple bet worth $5 yields a guaranteed 30-to-1 return, win or lose. Conversely, bettors with deep pockets and a greater risk tolerance prefer wagering up to a grand and knowing the bonus bet refund awaits after a loss.

Both bet365 offers are suitable for all sports. Get started with a bet on tonight’s NBA slate, which includes a potential NBA Finals preview between the Celtics and the Nuggets. In college hoops, #1 Tennessee faces #8 Florida in Gainesville. Bet365 also has odds on Notre Dame-Penn State and Ohio State-Texas, both CFP semifinal games, as well as all six NFL Wild Card Weekend matchups.

How to Apply bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Regardless of the desired welcome offer, new players must complete these steps to secure a $150 bonus or a $1K Safety Net from bet365:

Click here and begin registration.

and begin registration. Create an account after filling out each field, including full name and birth date.

Enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when prompted.

when prompted. Deposit at least $10 through any bet365-approved payment method.

Pick the “Bet $5, Get $150” or the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net.

Place any corresponding bet on an eligible market.

The bonus bets from bet365 are issued as a lump sum. Once received, customers have seven days to play through their funds.

Early Payout Offer for NBA, CBB

Bet365 has a few exciting promotions for new customers, including profit boosts and an NBA “Safety Net.” One of its best deals is the Early Payout Offer, a must for moneyline bettors. If a bet365 customer places a wager on an NBA moneyline, the app will settle the stake as a win and deliver a standard cash payout if the team leads by 20 or more points during the game, even if they blow the lead and lose the game. For college basketball moneylines, bet365 also requires an in-game lead of at least 18 points.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.