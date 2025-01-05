Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Football fans can kick off the final NFL Sunday of the regular season with one of two great offers. Simply sign up here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to unlock a $150 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net.







New players who register with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 today will get to choose between two new user offers for NFL Week 18. Bettors can either bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets or secure a $1,000 first-bet safety net.

Today’s slate of games features multiple matchups with massive playoff implications. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can lock up the NFC South with a win, but a loss combined with an Atlanta win would send the Falcons to the playoffs. In the AFC, Denver can punch their ticket to the postseason with a win, while a loss and a Miami win would earn the Dolphins the third Wild Card. If both Denver and Miami lose, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals would clinch the final Wild Card.

Click here and use bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to unlock a $150 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net for any NFL Week 18 matchup.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $150 NFL Week 18 Promo

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

$1K First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NFL Early Payout Promo, NFL Bet Boosts, Multi-Sport Parlay Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Although there are a number of legal online sportsbooks available to prospective bettors, bet365 is the only one offering all new players their choice of two new user promos. Bettors who like the idea of swinging for the fences with a second chance at the ready can choose the $1,000 first-bet safety net. Those who want to earn a $150 guaranteed bonus with a $5 wager can opt instead for the bet $5, get $150 bonus offer.

In either case, you can bet on a game or player prop. If you want to wager $5 on the Broncos to win, the Dolphins to cover the spread, or the Buccaneers and Saints to go over the total points line, you’ll get $150 in bonus bets no matter what. You could instead bet $200 on the Dolphins to win and either earn a cash profit with a win or a $200 bonus bet refund with a loss. If you want to bet $300 on Tua Tagovailoa to throw for 300+ yards, that’s available as well.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Registering for a bet365 account is a straightforward process. If you want to get a $150 bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net, complete the steps below:

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Fill out the required information fields with your full name, residential address, birthdate, email, and phone number.

Confirm you’re in a state with bet365.

Make a $10+ initial deposit to unlock the offer of your choice.

Head to the NFL Week 18 matchup you want to bet on.

Place your first wager.

The bet $5, get $150 bonus offer only requires a $5 wager to issue a $150 guaranteed bonus. If you choose the $1,000 first-bet safety net and your first bet loses, bet365 will issue up to $1,000 back in bonus bets.

NFL Bet Boosts for Sunday

Bet365’s Bet Boosts include featured parlays and same-game parlays with enhanced odds. Here are just a few of the best Bet Boosts you can find on the home screen and in the NFL section of the app:

Bills, Commanders, and Titans all to win (+292)

Jayden Daniels to record 225+ passing yards, 40+ rushing yards, and throw for 2+ passing TDs (+325)

Jaguars and Giants both to win (+560)

Josh Downs and Michael Pittman Jr. each to record 60+ receiving yards, and Jonathan Taylor to rush for 60+ yards (+600)

Drake London, Mike Evans, and Terry McLaurin each to score a TD (+722)

Bucky Irving, Rico Dowdle, and Bijan Robinson each to rush for 80+ yards (+740)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.