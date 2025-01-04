Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Two NFL games kick off today with significant playoff implications. New players who click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 will get one of two great promos for Browns-Ravens or Bengals-Steelers.







Prospective bettors can turn a $5 bet on either of today’s NFL games into a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 first-bet safety net. If your wager with the first-bet safety net loses, you’ll secure a bonus bet refund.

Three of the four AFC North teams taking the field today have playoff aspirations. If the Ravens win in the first game of the day, they’ll win the AFC North. A Baltimore loss and Pittsburgh win would earn the Steelers the division crown. If Cincinnati wins against Pittsburgh and gets some help on Sunday, they could enter the playoffs as the third Wild Card in the AFC.

Click here and use bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to bet $5, get $150 or a $1,000 first-bet safety net for either NFL Saturday game.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $150 Browns-Ravens, Bengals-Steelers Promo

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

$1K First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Multi-Sport Parlay, NFL Early Payout Promos, NFL Bet Boosts Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Bet365 has put together two of the top new user offers in legal online sports betting. You could get one of the only guaranteed bonuses in the business via the bet $5, get $150 bonus offer. If you want to wager up to $1,000 with a second chance at the ready, select the $1,000 first-bet safety net when signing up for an account. You’ll either win a cash profit with a win or a second chance in bonus bets after a loss.

You can pick a player prop or a game market with either offer. That means you could bet $5 on the Steelers to win, the Browns to cover the spread, or the Bengals and Steelers to go over the total points line. Another option is to bet $400 on Lamar Jackson to throw for 250+ yards or take Najee Harris to score the first TD in the Browns-Ravens game. If your bet loses, you’ll receive a bonus bet refund of up to $1,000.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

The registration process for a bet365 account is straightforward and should only take a few minutes. If you want to get in on the action, complete the steps below:

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Complete the personal information sections with your full name, address, email, phone number, and birthdate.

Add at least $10 to your account via online banking, PayPal, or another method.

Select either NFL game or another matchup today.

Place a wager of $5+ for the $150 bonus or up to $1,000 with the first-bet safety net.

If your initial wager with the first-bet safety net loses, bet365 will issue a bonus bet refund to your account. Choosing the bet $5, get $150 bonus offer will earn you a 30x return in bonus bets no matter what.

NFL Bet Boosts for Saturday’s Games

Bet365 has a ton of Bet Boosts available for today’s NFL action. Here are a few of the top featured same-game parlays with enhanced odds:

Jerry Jeudy and Zay Flowers each to record 5+ receptions and 50+ receiving yards (+500)

Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins each to record 80+ receiving yards and score a TD (+700)

Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow each to throw for 3+ passing TDs (+800)

Derrick Henry and Ja’Marr Chase each to score 2+ TDs (+1400)

Lamar Jackson to throw for 275+ yards, Zay Flowers to have 100+ receiving yards, and Ravens to win (+1400)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.