Australian Open Results

Friday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD43,250,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Australian Open…

Friday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD43,250,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Tommy Paul (12), United States, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-0.

Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Jacob Fearnley, Britain, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz (3), Spain, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-2.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Jakub Mensik, Czechia, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4, 6-2.

Jiri Lehecka (24), Czechia, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

Novak Djokovic (7), Serbia, def. Tomas Machac (26), Czechia, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (27), Russia, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-1, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Clara Tauson, Denmark, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Donna Vekic (18), Croatia, def. Diana Shnaider (12), Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), 7-5.

Paula Badosa (11), Spain, def. Marta Kostyuk (17), Ukraine, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Mirra Andreeva (14), Russia, def. Magdalena Frech (23), Poland, 6-2, 1-6, 6-2.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Naomi Osaka, Japan, 7-6 (3), ret.

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez (30), Canada, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek, United States, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, and Joran Vliegen (9), Belgium, 6-1, 6-4.

Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons (7), United States, def. Evan King and Marcos Giron, United States, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5.

Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (11), Britain, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Adam Pavlasek, Czechia, 6-2, 7-5.

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (3), Italy, def. Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, and Luciano Darderi, Italy, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).

Botic Van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Jamie Murray, Britain, and John Peers (12), Australia, 7-5, 6-2.

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz (4), Germany, def. Victor Cornea, Romania, and Mariano Navone, Argentina, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (6), Britain, def. Marc Polmans and Matthew Christopher Romios, Australia, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (1), El Salvador, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Petros Tsitsipas, Greece, 6-2, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (4), Italy, def. Daria Saville and Priscilla Hon, Australia, 6-1, 7-5.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Ena Shibahara (11), Japan, def. Peangtarn Plipuech, Thailand, and Chia Yi Tsao, Taiwan, 6-3, 6-1.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Beatriz Haddad Maia (15), Brazil, def. Quinn Gleason, United States, and Suzan Lamens, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-3.

Camilla Rosatello, Italy, and Jaqueline Cristian, Romania, def. Yana Sizikova, Russia, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-4.

Miyu Kato, Japan, and Renata Zarazua, Mexico, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Sofia Kenin (10), United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Maddison Inglis and Destanee Aiava, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, and Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, 6-1, 7-5.

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czechia, def. Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez (13), United States, def. Yuan Yue, China, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Kimberly Birrell and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 6-3, 7-5.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (2), New Zealand, def. Maia Lumsden, Britain, and Anna Siskova, Czechia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Demi Schuurs (7), Netherlands, def. Fang-Hsien Wu, Taiwan, and Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jelena Ostapenko (3), Latvia, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, 6-4, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Zhang Shuai, China, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-4, 6-4.

John-Patrick Smith and Kimberly Birrell, Australia, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Andres Molteni (8), Argentina, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czechia, and Zhang Zhizhen, China, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Tim Putz (7), Germany, def. Edward Winter and Taylah Preston, Australia, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Olivia Nicholls and Henry Patten, Britain, def. Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 6-4, 6-0.

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Neal Skupski, Britain, and Desirae Krawczyk (5), United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jan Zielinski (6), Poland, def. Hayden Jones and Emerson Jones, Australia, 6-0, 7-5.

Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Luke Saville and Daria Saville, Australia, 6-4, 6-0.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.