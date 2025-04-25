Howe ‘not 100%’ after pneumonia but ready to lead Newcastle for last Premier League rounds

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Eddie Howe acknowledged he was “not 100%” after returning to work as Newcastle manager for the…

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Eddie Howe acknowledged he was “not 100%” after returning to work as Newcastle manager for the last crucial rounds of the Premier League.

The 47-year-old Howe was hospitalized after being diagnosed with pneumonia, and missed the last three games — wins over Manchester United and Crystal Palace and a loss to Aston Villa.

He was back working on Wednesday and will be in the dugout at St. James’ Park on Saturday to face Ipswich.

“I’m not 100% in my body,” Howe said on Friday, “but I’d like to think I’m 100% in my mind, which is the most important thing.”

Howe said he had “zero” contact with his coaching staff while in hospital, with assistant Jason Tindall taking charge of the team.

“I made a conscious decision, when I didn’t feel well enough to focus on the football, to give Jason and all the coaches the full responsibility,” Howe said. “For me, you’re either all in or all out. So I said to Jason right at the start, ‘It’s over to you.’ And didn’t he do well.”

After losing to Villa 4-1 on Saturday, Saudi-controlled Newcastle has dropped to fifth place in the Premier League. The top five will qualify for the Champions League.

Four points separate Manchester City in third and Villa in seventh, with Newcastle having five games to play.

