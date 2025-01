Australian Open Results

Wednesday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD43,250,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Australian Open…

Wednesday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD43,250,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Second Round

Jiri Lehecka (24), Czechia, def. Hugo Gaston, France, 6-3, 3-1, ret.

Carlos Alcaraz (3), Spain, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-0, 6-1, 6-4.

Tomas Machac (26), Czechia, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Francesco Passaro, Italy, 6-2, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Nuno Borges, Portugal, def. Jordan Thompson (27), Australia, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic (7), Serbia, def. Jaime Faria, Portugal, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-4, 6-2, 7-5.

Arthur Fils (20), France, def. Quentin Halys, France, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Jakub Mensik, Czechia, def. Casper Ruud (6), Norway, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Olga Danilovic, Serbia, def. Liudmila Samsonova (25), Russia, 6-1, 6-2.

Clara Tauson, Denmark, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-2, 6-2.

Jessica Pegula (7), United States, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 6-4, 6-2.

Magdalena Frech (23), Poland, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 0-6, 6-0, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Spain, 6-3, 7-5.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Zheng Qinwen (5), China, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Suzan Lamens, Netherlands, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Mirra Andreeva (14), Russia, def. Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (8).

Naomi Osaka, Japan, def. Karolina Muchova (20), Czechia, 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Leylah Annie Fernandez (30), Canada, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Diana Shnaider (12), Russia, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-4, 7-5.

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Jodie Burrage, Britain, 6-3, 7-5.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (27), Russia, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 7-6 (2), 2-6, 6-2.

Marta Kostyuk (17), Ukraine, def. Jule Niemeier, Germany, 6-3, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, and Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, 6-4, 6-1.

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (3), Italy, def. Hendrik Jebens and Constantin Frantzen, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Jamie Murray, Britain, and John Peers (12), Australia, def. Borna Gojo, Croatia, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Adam Walton and Tristan Schoolkate, Australia, def. Yuki Bhambri, India, and Albano Olivetti, France, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, and Luciano Darderi, Italy, def. Marco Bortolotti and Flavio Cobolli, Italy, 7-5, 6-4.

Marc Polmans and Matthew Christopher Romios, Australia, def. Arthur Rinderknech and Manuel Guinard, France, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi, Japan, def. Caroline Dolehide and Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, and Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, def. Wang Yafan and Xinyu Jiang, China, 6-2, 7-5.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Anna Danilina (8), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-1.

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez (13), United States, def. Caty McNally and Hailey Baptiste, United States, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (2), New Zealand, def. Danielle Collins and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Zhang Shuai, China, and Kristina Mladenovic (9), France, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and McCartney Kessler, United States, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czechia, def. Fanny Stollar, Hungary, and Lulu Sun, New Zealand, 6-2, 6-4.

Maia Lumsden, Britain, and Anna Siskova, Czechia, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-4, 7-5.

