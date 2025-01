Australian Open Results

Wednesday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD43,250,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Australian Open…

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Ben Shelton (21), United States, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (4).

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Madison Keys (19), United States, def. Elina Svitolina (28), Ukraine, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Iga Swiatek (2), Poland, def. Emma Navarro (8), United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (6), Britain, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Hugo Nys (15), Monaco, 6-3, 7-5.

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz (4), Germany, def. Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (11), Britain, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (5).

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Diana Shnaider and Mirra Andreeva, Russia, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 6-3, 6-0.

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czechia, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Kristina Mladenovic (9), France, 6-1, 7-5.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinals

John Peers and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, def. Michael Venus and Erin Routliffe (2), New Zealand, 6-4, 6-4.

John-Patrick Smith and Kimberly Birrell, Australia, def. Olivia Nicholls and Henry Patten, Britain, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

