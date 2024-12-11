Young Boys players pay tribute to teammate Meschack Elia in Champions League game after his son died

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Players from Swiss team Young Boys held up teammate Meschack Elia’s shirt as a tribute during…

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Players from Swiss team Young Boys held up teammate Meschack Elia’s shirt as a tribute during their Champions League game at Stuttgart after his son died this week.

Lukasz Lakomy gave Young Boys the lead with a powerful long-range shot in the sixth minute Wednesday and ran toward the sideline, where he held up Elia’s shirt as his teammates gathered around him.

Young Boys said in a statement earlier Wednesday that one of Elia’s sons had “died completely unexpectedly following a short illness” in Elia’s home country of Congo. The 27-year-old Elia was on his way to Congo to be with his family, the club added.

Both teams wore black armbands during the game, and there was a moment of silence before kickoff.

Young Boys, from the Swiss capital Bern, was seeking to pick up its first points of this year’s Champions League in the game at Stuttgart.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.