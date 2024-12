Thursday, Dec. 19 EAST Maryland 107, William & Mary 57 Quinnipiac 70, Rider 62 St. Peter’s 62, Manhattan 49 SOUTH…

Thursday, Dec. 19

EAST

Maryland 107, William & Mary 57

Quinnipiac 70, Rider 62

St. Peter’s 62, Manhattan 49

SOUTH

SC-Upstate 65, Lees-Mcrae 59

South Alabama 87, Stetson 79

South Carolina 82, Charleston Southern 46

FAR WEST

Michigan St. 69, Montana 38

Montana St. 57, Presbyterian 40

___

