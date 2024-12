Wednesday, Dec. 18 EAST Stonehill 65, Northeastern 49 SOUTH Auburn 68, Louisiana-Lafayette 51 Davidson 84, UNC-Pembroke 53 Morgan St. 54,…

Wednesday, Dec. 18

EAST

Stonehill 65, Northeastern 49

SOUTH

Auburn 68, Louisiana-Lafayette 51

Davidson 84, UNC-Pembroke 53

Morgan St. 54, Presbyterian 41

UAB 66, New Orleans 60

MIDWEST

Northwestern 79, UNLV 76, OT

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 97, Utah Tech 34

___

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.