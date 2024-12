Saturday, Dec. 7 EAST Mass.-Lowell 69, Le Moyne 56 Navy 66, Stetson 49 Vermont 74, Manhattan 57 SOUTH Norfolk St.…

Saturday, Dec. 7

EAST

Mass.-Lowell 69, Le Moyne 56

Navy 66, Stetson 49

Vermont 74, Manhattan 57

SOUTH

Norfolk St. 75, Saint Louis 66

MIDWEST

Akron 82, Canisius 43

South Dakota 84, N. Arizona 79

SOUTHWEST

Tarleton St. 99, LeTourneau 34

___

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.