WNBA Golden State Expansion Draft

Friday, Dec. 6 Golden State Valkyries 1. Iliana Rupert, C, Atlanta Dream. 2. Maria Conde, F, Chicago Sky. 3. Veronica…

Friday, Dec. 6

Golden State Valkyries

1. Iliana Rupert, C, Atlanta Dream.

2. Maria Conde, F, Chicago Sky.

3. Veronica Burton, G, Connecticut Sun.

4. Carla Leite, G, Dallas Wings.

5. Temi Fagbenle, C, Indiana Fever.

6. Kate Martin, G, Las Vegas Aces.

7. Steph Talbot, F, Los Angeles Sparks.

8. Cecilia Zandalasini, F, Minnesota Lynx.

9. Kayla Thornton, F, New York Liberty.

10. Monique Billings, F, Phoenix Mercury.

11. No Selection.

12. Julie Vanloo, G, Washington Mystics.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.