Mutua Madrid Open Results

The Associated Press

April 30, 2025, 8:57 AM

Wednesday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €8,055,385

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, def. Frances Tiafoe (16), United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Iga Swiatek (2), Poland, def. Madison Keys (5), United States, 0-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (2), Britain, def. Alexander Erler, Austria, and Constantin Frantzen, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jelena Ostapenko (3), Latvia, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 7-5, 6-3.

