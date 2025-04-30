Mutua Madrid Open Results

Wednesday
At Caja Magica
Madrid
Purse: €8,055,385
Surface: Red clay
MADRID (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, def. Frances Tiafoe (16), United States, 6-3, 7-5.
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Iga Swiatek (2), Poland, def. Madison Keys (5), United States, 0-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (2), Britain, def. Alexander Erler, Austria, and Constantin Frantzen, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jelena Ostapenko (3), Latvia, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 7-5, 6-3.
