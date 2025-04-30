Sports on TV for Thursday, May 1

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, May 1
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
10:30 a.m.
NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. US Monastir, Diamniadio, Senegal
1:30 p.m.
NBATV — AS Ville de Dakar vs. Kriol Star, Diamniadio, Senegal
BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:20 a.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Mauritania vs. Iran, Group B, Victoria, Mahe
10:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Seychelles vs. Belarus, Group A, Victoria, Mahe
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame
ESPN2 — Texas at Arkansas
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Ohio St., Semifinal, Ann Arbor, Mich.
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. Georgetown, Semifinal, Denver
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Ann Arbor, Mich.
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. Georgetown, Semifinal, Denver
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
SECN — Oklahoma at Florida
GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, First Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah
10 p.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf Korea: First Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — 2025 PFL Tournament First Round: Heavyweights and Light Heavyweights, Orlando, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.) OR Arizona at N.Y. Mets (1:10 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Philadelphia (6:45 p.m.) OR Boston at Toronto (7:05 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.) OR Detroit at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Detroit, Game 6
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Detroit, Game 6
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at L.A. Clippers, Game 6
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at L.A. Clippers, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Ottawa, Game 6
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 6
9:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Colorado, Game 6
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 6
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3:55 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Cronulla-Sutherland
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
5:40 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Brentford FC at Nottingham Forest
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Bodo/Glimt at Tottenham Hotspur, Semifinal – Leg 1
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Tigres UANL at Cruz Azul, Semifinal – Leg 2
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Quarterfinal
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Semifinals; Madrid-ATP Singles and Doubles Quarterfinals
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.