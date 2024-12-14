Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov scores off Flyers’ goalie helmet, banking shot into net

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov doesn’t need much space to score a goal, but he’s not above getting…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov doesn’t need much space to score a goal, but he’s not above getting a little help from the opposing goalie.

The Minnesota star forward banked a puck from a sharp angle off the side of Philadelphia Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson’s helmet and into the net in the first period of the Wild’s 4-1 win on Saturday.

“He’s a skilled player,” Ersson said. “I don’t think it’s luck for him.”

Just over 15 minutes into a scoreless first period, Wild defenseman Jon Merrill fired a shot that caromed off the end boards behind Ersson. The puck ricocheted to Kaprizov, who was about a foot ahead of the goal line, 10 feet to the left of the net.

Ersson slid to his left to cover the post. But firing high from a bad angle, Kaprisov’s shot rattled off the side of Ersson’s head and into the net.

Wild coach John Hines said Kaprizov often works on similar shots for up to 30 minutes a day after practice or pregame skates, and the practice paid off again.

“It isn’t the first time he’s done in a game either,” said Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who faces Kaprizov every day in practice. “So I’m not surprised. He’s fun to watch.”

Kaprizov added an empty-netter with 2:10 remaining — his 20th of the season — to move into second-place in the NHL, one behind Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl.

