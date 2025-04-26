First-half skirmish between Nuggets and Clippers results in 6 technical fouls in Game 4

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — James Harden and Denver’s Christian Braun tangled in the final seconds before halftime, triggering a skirmish…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — James Harden and Denver’s Christian Braun tangled in the final seconds before halftime, triggering a skirmish that resulted in six technical fouls between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Nuggets in Game 4 on Saturday.

Harden was dribbling while closely defended by Braun with 6.6 seconds remaining. Harden got fouled and exchanged words with Braun at midcourt. Denver’s Nikola Jokic approached them and jawed at Harden, who took a poke at Aaron Gordon with a referee in the middle.

Ivica Zubac of the Clippers tried to stop Gordon, who raced around him toward Harden as several players tangled while the referees tried to break it up.

After a lengthy review, the referees assessed technicals to Harden, Norman Powell and Kris Dunn of the Clippers, as well as Jokic, Gordon and Braun.

The crowd chanted, “Kick him out!” in reference to Gordon.

But the referees decided there was no closed fist punch thrown and assessed only the technicals, drawing more boos from the crowd.

The Nuggets led 50-48 at halftime.

