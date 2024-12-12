Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethel 40, Phoebus 23
Brunswick Academy 38, Southampton Academy 27
Central – Wise 68, Pikeville, Ky. 55
Denbigh Baptist 37, Greenbrier Christian 27
Dinwiddie 54, Prince George 47
Dominion 52, Independence 46
Evergreen Christian 54, Christ Chapel Academy 50
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 54, Immanuel Christian 24
Foxcroft 46, Quantico 27
Grafton 57, Bruton 33
Hampton 94, Denbigh 14
Henrico 86, King George 23
Hopewell 72, Meadowbrook 17
J.R. Tucker 44, Clover Hill 40
Louisa 49, Patrick Henry 47
Matoaca 58, Petersburg 33
Menchville 82, Kecoughtan 11
Narrows 71, Bland County 57
Patrick Henry 75, Franklin County 21
Paul VI Catholic High School 49, Manchester 46
Poquoson 36, Jamestown 27
Powhatan 58, Mechanicsville High School 41
Randolph-Macon Academy 47, Fredericksburg Academy 23
Skyline 68, Warren County 46
StoneBridge School 68, TEACH Homeschool 16
Stuarts Draft 51, Rockbridge County 20
Tabb 57, New Kent 49
Warhill 70, York 67
Warwick 58, Gloucester 29
Washburn, Tenn. 54, Thomas Walker 19
Western Branch 57, Norfolk Collegiate 42
Woodside 54, Heritage 24
Narrows, Va. Tournament=
James Monroe, W.Va. 70, Floyd County 58
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
