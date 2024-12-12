Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bethel 40, Phoebus 23 Brunswick Academy 38, Southampton Academy 27 Central – Wise 68, Pikeville, Ky. 55…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethel 40, Phoebus 23

Brunswick Academy 38, Southampton Academy 27

Central – Wise 68, Pikeville, Ky. 55

Denbigh Baptist 37, Greenbrier Christian 27

Dinwiddie 54, Prince George 47

Dominion 52, Independence 46

Evergreen Christian 54, Christ Chapel Academy 50

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 54, Immanuel Christian 24

Foxcroft 46, Quantico 27

Grafton 57, Bruton 33

Hampton 94, Denbigh 14

Henrico 86, King George 23

Hopewell 72, Meadowbrook 17

J.R. Tucker 44, Clover Hill 40

Louisa 49, Patrick Henry 47

Matoaca 58, Petersburg 33

Menchville 82, Kecoughtan 11

Narrows 71, Bland County 57

Patrick Henry 75, Franklin County 21

Paul VI Catholic High School 49, Manchester 46

Poquoson 36, Jamestown 27

Powhatan 58, Mechanicsville High School 41

Randolph-Macon Academy 47, Fredericksburg Academy 23

Skyline 68, Warren County 46

StoneBridge School 68, TEACH Homeschool 16

Stuarts Draft 51, Rockbridge County 20

Tabb 57, New Kent 49

Warhill 70, York 67

Warwick 58, Gloucester 29

Washburn, Tenn. 54, Thomas Walker 19

Western Branch 57, Norfolk Collegiate 42

Woodside 54, Heritage 24

Narrows, Va. Tournament=

James Monroe, W.Va. 70, Floyd County 58

