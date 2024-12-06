Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria City 41, Herndon 38
Appomattox 50, Cumberland 30
Bland County 47, Virginia 38
Broadwater Academy 56, Nandua 27
Brunswick Academy 30, Nansemond-Suffolk 24
Bruton 67, Warhill 60
C. G. Woodson 48, Bowie, Md. 39
Chantilly 65, Lake Braddock 34
Charles City County High School 31, Northumberland 29
Culpeper 74, Armstrong 64
Douglas Freeman 55, Atlee 39
East Rockingham 64, Page County 34
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 56, Highland-Warrenton 39
Freedom – South Riding 54, North Stafford 21
Freedom – Woodbridge 45, Christ Chapel Academy 18
Grafton 85, Smithfield 20
Hampton 81, Gloucester 15
Heritage 52, Denbigh 23
Heritage 54, Independence 12
Hopewell 79, Dinwiddie 27
James Robinson 51, Potomac 21
Jefferson Forest 68, Hidden Valley 55
Lafayette 56, New Kent 20
Langley 44, Stone Bridge 22
Liberty Christian 62, Franklin County 30
Lightridge 53, Tuscarora 51
Lord Botetourt 45, Patrick Henry 32
Loudoun County 56, Liberty-Bealeton 24
Loudoun Valley 55, Briar Woods 38
Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 60, West Point 33
Martinsville 39, Carroll County 32
Mechanicsville High School 49, Huguenot 11
Menchville 97, Bethel 28
Mountain Mission 69, Richlands 35
Mountain View 33, Courtland 24
Norfolk Christian School 115, Hampton Christian 12
Ocean Lakes 70, First Colonial 46
Petersburg 52, Meadowbrook 12
Pike Co. Central, Ky. 57, Eastside 50
Portsmouth Christian 43, Peninsula Catholic 32
Powhatan 64, Spotsylvania 17
Riverheads 41, Rocktown 31
Roanoke Valley Christian 19, Christian Heritage Academy 11
South County 57, Washington-Liberty 50
Spotswood 55, Riverbend 37
St. Margaret’s 73, Fredericksburg Christian 35
Staunton River 53, William Campbell 11
Suffolk Christian Academy 35, Bethel Christian School 27
TJ-Alexandria 73, John Champe 34
Thomas Dale 77, Prince George 27
Twin Springs 48, Letcher County Central, Ky. 44
Warwick 61, Kecoughtan 21
West Springfield 85, Woodbridge 55
William Monroe 39, Madison County 22
Windsor 28, Summit Christian Academy 17
Woodside 74, Phoebus 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.