Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alexandria City 41, Herndon 38 Appomattox 50, Cumberland 30 Bland County 47, Virginia 38 Broadwater Academy 56,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria City 41, Herndon 38

Appomattox 50, Cumberland 30

Bland County 47, Virginia 38

Broadwater Academy 56, Nandua 27

Brunswick Academy 30, Nansemond-Suffolk 24

Bruton 67, Warhill 60

C. G. Woodson 48, Bowie, Md. 39

Chantilly 65, Lake Braddock 34

Charles City County High School 31, Northumberland 29

Culpeper 74, Armstrong 64

Douglas Freeman 55, Atlee 39

East Rockingham 64, Page County 34

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 56, Highland-Warrenton 39

Freedom – South Riding 54, North Stafford 21

Freedom – Woodbridge 45, Christ Chapel Academy 18

Grafton 85, Smithfield 20

Hampton 81, Gloucester 15

Heritage 52, Denbigh 23

Heritage 54, Independence 12

Hopewell 79, Dinwiddie 27

James Robinson 51, Potomac 21

Jefferson Forest 68, Hidden Valley 55

Lafayette 56, New Kent 20

Langley 44, Stone Bridge 22

Liberty Christian 62, Franklin County 30

Lightridge 53, Tuscarora 51

Lord Botetourt 45, Patrick Henry 32

Loudoun County 56, Liberty-Bealeton 24

Loudoun Valley 55, Briar Woods 38

Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 60, West Point 33

Martinsville 39, Carroll County 32

Mechanicsville High School 49, Huguenot 11

Menchville 97, Bethel 28

Mountain Mission 69, Richlands 35

Mountain View 33, Courtland 24

Norfolk Christian School 115, Hampton Christian 12

Ocean Lakes 70, First Colonial 46

Petersburg 52, Meadowbrook 12

Pike Co. Central, Ky. 57, Eastside 50

Portsmouth Christian 43, Peninsula Catholic 32

Powhatan 64, Spotsylvania 17

Riverheads 41, Rocktown 31

Roanoke Valley Christian 19, Christian Heritage Academy 11

South County 57, Washington-Liberty 50

Spotswood 55, Riverbend 37

St. Margaret’s 73, Fredericksburg Christian 35

Staunton River 53, William Campbell 11

Suffolk Christian Academy 35, Bethel Christian School 27

TJ-Alexandria 73, John Champe 34

Thomas Dale 77, Prince George 27

Twin Springs 48, Letcher County Central, Ky. 44

Warwick 61, Kecoughtan 21

West Springfield 85, Woodbridge 55

William Monroe 39, Madison County 22

Windsor 28, Summit Christian Academy 17

Woodside 74, Phoebus 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.