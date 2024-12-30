Stars fined by the NHL for violating CBA with an optional practice during the Christmas break

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dallas Stars were fined $100,000 by the National Hockey League on Monday for an optional…

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dallas Stars were fined $100,000 by the National Hockey League on Monday for an optional practice session during the mandatory Christmas break that was attended by several young players.

That session the day after Christmas was in violation of the collective bargaining agreement. Any sort of on-ice activity or travel for games is prohibited on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and the 26th.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer mentioned before Friday’s game, their first after that three-day break, that he was at the team’s practice arena on Thursday, the day after Christmas. He said they “had an optional, and of course, the young guys all show up for the optionals, like they’re supposed to do.”

DeBoer acknowledged Saturday he may have made a mistake by providing ice for players to skate during the break. He also then described it as “voluntary ice” instead of a scheduled optional practice.

Other teams in recent years have been fined for flying during hours and days not allowed by the CBA.

Among the young players that DeBoer said attended Thursday were Mavrik Bourque, Logan Stankoven, Wyatt Johnston, Lian Bichsel, Nils Lundkvist and Thomas Harley.

The fine money goes to the NHL Foundation.

