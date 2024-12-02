Sports on TV for Tuesday, Dec. 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Dec. 3 CHAMPIONS HOCKEY LEAGUE Noon NHLN — Sparta Prague…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Dec. 3

CHAMPIONS HOCKEY LEAGUE

Noon

NHLN — Sparta Prague vs. Växjö Lakers

2:30 p.m.

NHLN — Genève-Servette vs. Pinguins Bremerhaven

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Villanova

FS2 — E. Illinois at Butler

7 p.m.

ACCN — South Carolina at Boston College

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Miami

ESPNU — Notre Dame at Georgia

PEACOCK — Northwestern at Iowa

SECN — California at Missouri

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Sam Houston St. at Indiana

ESPN — Syracuse at Tennessee

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — BYU at Providence

9 p.m.

ACCN — Mississippi at Louisville

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Texas A&M

ESPNU — Georgia Tech at Oklahoma

PEACOCK — Michigan at Wisconsin

SECN — Florida St. at LSU

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Clemson

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

BTN — Cal Baptist at Southern Cal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — CFP Rankings Show

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Orlando at New York

TRUTV — Orlando at New York (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Denver

TRUTV — Golden State at Denver (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — German Cup: Bayer Leverkusen at Bayern Munich, Round of 16

3:15 p.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Leicester City

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA European Qualifier: Sweden vs. Serbia, Second Round – 2nd Leg, Stockholm

2:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: Netherlands vs. U.S., Hague, Netherlands

TRUTV — International Friendly: Netherlands vs. U.S., Hague, Netherlands (DataCast)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — International Friendly: France vs. Spain, Nice, France

_____

