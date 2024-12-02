Sports on TV for Tuesday, Dec. 3

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Dec. 3
CHAMPIONS HOCKEY LEAGUE
Noon
NHLN — Sparta Prague vs. Växjö Lakers
2:30 p.m.
NHLN — Genève-Servette vs. Pinguins Bremerhaven
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Cincinnati at Villanova
FS2 — E. Illinois at Butler
7 p.m.
ACCN — South Carolina at Boston College
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Miami
ESPNU — Notre Dame at Georgia
PEACOCK — Northwestern at Iowa
SECN — California at Missouri
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Sam Houston St. at Indiana
ESPN — Syracuse at Tennessee
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — BYU at Providence
9 p.m.
ACCN — Mississippi at Louisville
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Texas A&M
ESPNU — Georgia Tech at Oklahoma
PEACOCK — Michigan at Wisconsin
SECN — Florida St. at LSU
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Clemson
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
9:30 p.m.
BTN — Cal Baptist at Southern Cal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — CFP Rankings Show
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Orlando at New York
TRUTV — Orlando at New York (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at Denver
TRUTV — Golden State at Denver (DataCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — German Cup: Bayer Leverkusen at Bayern Munich, Round of 16
3:15 p.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Leicester City
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA European Qualifier: Sweden vs. Serbia, Second Round – 2nd Leg, Stockholm
2:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: Netherlands vs. U.S., Hague, Netherlands
TRUTV — International Friendly: Netherlands vs. U.S., Hague, Netherlands (DataCast)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — International Friendly: France vs. Spain, Nice, France
_____
