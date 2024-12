NFL Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Cincinnati 6½ 5½ (49½) at DALLAS College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U…

NFL

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Cincinnati 6½ 5½ (49½) at DALLAS

College Football

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at ARMY 1½ 5½ (40½) Navy

Saturday

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG South Alabama 9½ 10½ (59½) Western Michigan

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Frisco Bowl

Frisco, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Memphis 4½ 1½ (57½) West Virginia

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG James Madison 6½ 6½ (52½) Western Kentucky

Thursday, Dec. 19

New Orleans Bowl

New Orleans

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Georgia Southern 1½ 4½ (47½) Sam Houston

Friday, Dec. 20

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ohio 1½ 1½ (54½) Jacksonville State

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawai’i Bowl

Honolulu

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Jose State 2½ 2½ (62½) South Florida

Saturday, Jan. 4

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau, New Providence

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Liberty 3½ 2½ (51½) Buffalo

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New York 6 (229½) at TORONTO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at INDIANA 10½ Minnesota at NORFOLK STATE 2½ Hofstra at VCU 22½ Pennsylvania at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 1½ Charleston Southern at BAYLOR 21½ Abilene Christian

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BUFFALO -150 Detroit +125 at N.Y RANGERS -265 Chicago +215 at MONTREAL -146 Anaheim +122

