NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 5½ 3½ (51½) Green Bay Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG…

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 5½ 3½ (51½) Green Bay

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 12½ 12½ (45½) Carolina at TAMPA BAY 7½ 7 (44½) Las Vegas at TENNESSEE 1½ 3½ (39½) Jacksonville at MINNESOTA 4½ 4½ (46½) Atlanta at MIAMI 5½ 6½ (45½) NY Jets at PITTSBURGH 6½ 6½ (42½) Cleveland New Orleans 3 4½ (40½) at NY GIANTS at ARIZONA 1½ 2½ (44½) Seattle Buffalo 3½ 4½ (49½) at LA RAMS at SAN FRANCISCO 5½ 3½ (44½) Chicago at KANSAS CITY 4½ 3½ (42½) LA Chargers

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Cincinnati 6½ 6½ (49½) at DALLAS

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at JACKSONVILLE STATE 1½ 4½ (57½) Western Kentucky Tulane 3½ 5½ (46½) at ARMY at BOISE STATE 4½ 3½ (58½) UNLV

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at ARIZONA STATE 1½ 2½ (50½) Iowa State at MIAMI (OH) 1½ 2½ (44½) Ohio at TEXAS 1½ 2½ (49½) Georgia at LOUISIANA 3½ 5½ (56½) Marshall at OREGON 3½ 3½ (49½) Penn State at SMU 1½ 2½ (55½) Clemson

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 4½ (209) at CHARLOTTE Milwaukee 3½ (222½) at DETROIT at CLEVELAND 16 (235½) Washington Indiana 2 (239) at TORONTO at NEW YORK 5 (214½) Orlando at OKLAHOMA CITY 15½ (224) Utah at DALLAS 4 (241½) Memphis at PHOENIX 5½ (229½) San Antonio Houston 2 (225) at SACRAMENTO at DENVER 5½ (238) Golden State at LA CLIPPERS 9 (218½) Portland

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at BUTLER 21½ Eastern Illinois Cincinnati 3½ at VILLANOVA at DELAWARE 12½ Delaware State Winthrop 3½ at QUEENS at UNC GREENSBORO 1½ High Point Presbyterian 5½ at FLORIDA A&M at GEORGE MASON 13½ UNC Asheville at IOWA 5½ Northwestern at GEORGIA 9½ Notre Dame Dartmouth 2½ at NEW HAMPSHIRE Arkansas 5½ at MIAMI (FL) at AKRON 6½ Northern Kentucky South Carolina 3½ at BOSTON COLLEGE at DAYTON 24½ Western Michigan at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 5½ Princeton at EAST CAROLINA 4½ UNC Wilmington at CHATTANOOGA 1½ Lipscomb at HAMPTON 5½ N.C. A&T at JAMES MADISON 2½ East Tennessee State Army 1½ at LE MOYNE at MCNEESE 5½ Santa Clara at MISSOURI 8½ Cal at SOUTH FLORIDA 15½ Stetson at VERMONT 5½ Brown at NORTHEASTERN 1½ La Salle at DUQUESNE 4½ Saint Peter’s at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 4½ UT Martin at TENNESSEE 19½ Syracuse at INDIANA 12½ Sam Houston at SMU 19½ Alabama State at MURRAY STATE 13½ Evansville Bradley 3½ at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS at LOYOLA CHICAGO 18½ Eastern Michigan BYU 5½ at PROVIDENCE at OKLAHOMA 10½ Georgia Tech at TEXAS A&M 8½ Wake Forest at LSU 3½ Florida State at BOISE STATE 23½ Utah Tech at ARIZONA STATE 20½ San Diego at WISCONSIN 2½ Michigan at LOUISVILLE 3½ Ole Miss at GRAND CANYON 13½ Hawaii Kentucky 1½ at CLEMSON at STANFORD 11½ Utah Valley at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 23½ UTSA at UCLA 12½ Washington

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -265 Seattle +215 at BOSTON -194 Detroit +160 Colorado -140 at BUFFALO +116 at WASHINGTON -280 San Jose +225 Florida -170 at PITTSBURGH +140 New York -142 at MONTREAL +118 at MINNESOTA -142 Vancouver +118 at WINNIPEG -210 St. Louis +172 at CALGARY -134 Columbus +112 Edmonton -128 at VEGAS +106

