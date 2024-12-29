Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Algonac 40, Memphis 39 Alpena 45, Marysville 41 Belleville 46, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 45 Brown City…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonac 40, Memphis 39

Alpena 45, Marysville 41

Belleville 46, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 45

Brown City 29, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 8

Dexter 56, Mio-AuSable 48

East Kentwood 60, Jenison 42

East Lansing 55, Williamston 17

Ellsworth 45, Suttons Bay 28

Ewen – Trout Creek 55, Kingsford 26

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 60, St. Clair Shores South Lake 32

Fulton-Middleton 45, Ithaca 25

Garber 51, Bay City Central 29

Grand Rapids Northview 51, Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 39

Holt 35, Muskegon 34

Hudsonville 43, Byron Center South Christian 41

Marinette, Wis. 56, Menominee 31

Midland 65, Northville 63

Negaunee 50, Ludington 41

Niagara, Wis. 51, Carney-Nadeau 30

North Muskegon 43, Fruitport 26

Pewamo-Westphalia 47, Lowell 46

Romeo 56, L’Anse Creuse 24

Whitehall 35, Holton 33

___

