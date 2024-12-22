Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloomfield Hills 73, Flint Kearsley 38
Cle. St. Martin De Porres, Ohio 44, Detroit Cristo Rey 25
Detroit Mumford 51, Ferndale 49
Flint Hamady 44, Ann Arbor Skyline 33
Holly def. Walled Lake Western, forfeit
Morenci 52, Gorham Fayette, Ohio 37
Mount Pleasant 51, Shepherd 31
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 46, Beal City 35
North Farmington 37, Walled Lake Central 31
Parma Western 72, Belleville 56
Pinckney 49, Pontiac Notre Dame 41
Saginaw United 46, Romulus 44
Shelby 53, Manistee 22
St. Clair Shores South Lake 52, Bridgeport 51
Tecumseh 58, West Bloomfield 32
Waterford Kettering 54, Fenton 48, OT
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.