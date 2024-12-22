Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bloomfield Hills 73, Flint Kearsley 38 Cle. St. Martin De Porres, Ohio 44, Detroit Cristo Rey 25…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomfield Hills 73, Flint Kearsley 38

Cle. St. Martin De Porres, Ohio 44, Detroit Cristo Rey 25

Detroit Mumford 51, Ferndale 49

Flint Hamady 44, Ann Arbor Skyline 33

Holly def. Walled Lake Western, forfeit

Morenci 52, Gorham Fayette, Ohio 37

Mount Pleasant 51, Shepherd 31

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 46, Beal City 35

North Farmington 37, Walled Lake Central 31

Parma Western 72, Belleville 56

Pinckney 49, Pontiac Notre Dame 41

Saginaw United 46, Romulus 44

Shelby 53, Manistee 22

St. Clair Shores South Lake 52, Bridgeport 51

Tecumseh 58, West Bloomfield 32

Waterford Kettering 54, Fenton 48, OT

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

