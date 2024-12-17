Palat scores 3rd goal in 4 games, Devils beat Blues 4-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ondrej Palat and Stefan Noesen scored and the New Jersey Devils beat the St. Louis Blues…

Brenden Dillon also scored and Jesper Bratt added an empty-net goal for the Devils, who won their third straight game and fifth out of their last seven. Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves.

Jordan Kyrou scored and Jordan Binnington made 24 saves for the Blues.

Palat gave New Jersey the lead with 4:47 left in the first period with a slap shot off a banked entry pass from Luke Hughes. Palat has three goals in his last four games.

Noesen, playing in his 400th career game, made it 2-0 with a power-play goal with 6:51 left in the second period. Dillon’s unassisted goal early in the third extended the New Jersey lead.

Kyrou’s goal midway through the third extended his points streak to six games (five goals, one assist).

Takeaways

Devils: Curtis Lazar (lower body) returned to the lineup for the first time since Oct. 27. He centered a line with wingers Tomas Tatar and Nathan Bastian.

Blues: Robert Thomas (seven games) and Pavel Buchnevich (six games) had their respective points streaks snapped.

Key moment

Markstrom got help from his post on a Kyrou shot that deflected several times on its way to the net in the first period. A few minutes later, Markstrom came up with a tough pad save after Dylan Holloway split the Devils defense to keep St. Louis off the board.

Key stat

New Jersey improved to 12-4 on the road this season and held the Blues to 20 shots, marking the fourth straight game the Devils held their opponent to 20 or fewer shots in the game.

Up Next

The Devils travel to Columbus on Thursday, the same day the Blues kick off a three-game trip at Tampa Bay.

