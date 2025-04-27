AHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
x-if necessary
Division First Round
(Best-of-3)
Atlantic Division Springfield 1,
Providence 1
Wednesday, April 23: Springfield 2, Providence 1
Friday, April 25: Providence 1, Springfield 0, 7:05 OT
Sunday, April 27: Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley 2, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 0
Wednesday, April 23: Lehigh Valley 5, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2
Friday, April 25: Lehigh Valley 3, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2
North Division Cleveland 2,
Toronto 0
Thursday, April 24: Cleveland 4, Toronto 3, OT
Saturday, April 26: Cleveland 4, Toronto 3, 2OT
Central Division Rockford 2,
Chicago 0
Wednesday, April 23: Rockford 2, Chicago 1, OT
Friday, April 25: Rockford 5, Chicago 0
Pacific Division
Abbotsford 2, Tucson 1
Wednesday, April 23: Abbotsford 4, Tucson 3
Thursday, April 24: Tucson 4, Abbotsford 1
Saturday, April 26: Abbotsford 5, Tucson 0
San Jose 2, Ontario 0
Thursday, April 24: San Jose 2, Ontario 0
Saturday, April 26: San Jose 2, Ontario 1
Coachella Valley 2, Calgary 0
Tuesday, April 22: Coachella Valley 4, Calgary 3, 3OT
Saturday, April 26: Coachella Valley 2, Calgary 0
Division Semifinal
(best-of-5)
North Division
Rochester 1, Syracuse 0
Friday, April 25: Rochester 3, Syracuse 2
Sunday, April 27: Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Thursday, May 1: Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 3: Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, May 9: Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Central Division
Texas vs. Grand Rapids
Tuesday, April 29: Texas at Grand Rapids, 8 p.m.
Monday, May 5: Texas at Grand Rapids, 8 p.m.
Friday, May 9: Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 10: Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
x-Monday, May 12: Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
