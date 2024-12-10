MLB Draft Lottery Results

Lottery includes the eligible teams that did not qualify for 2024 postseason. After first round, lottery results won’t affect picks Nos. 1-18, which will be in reverse order of 2024 winning percentage.
Lottery Results
1. Washington
2. Los Angeles Angels
3. Seattle
4. Colorado
5. St. Louis
6. Pittsburgh
7. Miami
8. Toronto
9. Cincinnati
10. Chicago White Sox
11. Oakland
12. Texas
13. San Francisco
14. Tampa Bay
15. Boston
16. Minnesota
17. Chicago Cubs
18. Arizona
2024 Postseason Teams
19. Baltimore
20. Milwaukee
21. Houston
22. Atlanta
23. Kansas City
24. Detroit
25. San Diego
26. Philadelphia
27. Cleveland
28. New York Mets
29. New York Yankees
30. Los Angeles Dodgers
Draft Lottery Odds
Listed in order of the odds of them getting the No. 1 pick, with their 2024 winning percentage in parentheses.
1. 22.45 percent — Colorado (.377)
2. 22.45 — Miami (.383)
3. 17.96 — Los Angeles Angels (.389)
4. 10.20 — Washington (.438)
5. 7.48 — Toronto (.457)
6. 5.31 — Pittsburgh (.469)
7. 3.67 — Cincinnati (.475)
8. 2.45 — Texas (.481)
9. 1.90 — San Francisco (.494)
10. 1.50 — Tampa Bay (.494)
11. 1.22 — Boston (.500)
12. 1.09 — Minnesota (.506)
13. 0.82 — St. Louis (.512)
14. 0.68 — Chicago Cubs (.512)
15. 0.53 — Seattle (.525)
16. 0.27 — Arizona (.549)
