MLB Draft Lottery Results

Lottery includes the eligible teams that did not qualify for 2024 postseason. After first round, lottery results won’t affect picks Nos. 1-18, which will be in reverse order of 2024 winning percentage.

Lottery Results

1. Washington

2. Los Angeles Angels

3. Seattle

4. Colorado

5. St. Louis

6. Pittsburgh

7. Miami

8. Toronto

9. Cincinnati

10. Chicago White Sox

11. Oakland

12. Texas

13. San Francisco

14. Tampa Bay

15. Boston

16. Minnesota

17. Chicago Cubs

18. Arizona

2024 Postseason Teams

19. Baltimore

20. Milwaukee

21. Houston

22. Atlanta

23. Kansas City

24. Detroit

25. San Diego

26. Philadelphia

27. Cleveland

28. New York Mets

29. New York Yankees

30. Los Angeles Dodgers

Draft Lottery Odds

Listed in order of the odds of them getting the No. 1 pick, with their 2024 winning percentage in parentheses.

1. 22.45 percent — Colorado (.377)

2. 22.45 — Miami (.383)

3. 17.96 — Los Angeles Angels (.389)

4. 10.20 — Washington (.438)

5. 7.48 — Toronto (.457)

6. 5.31 — Pittsburgh (.469)

7. 3.67 — Cincinnati (.475)

8. 2.45 — Texas (.481)

9. 1.90 — San Francisco (.494)

10. 1.50 — Tampa Bay (.494)

11. 1.22 — Boston (.500)

12. 1.09 — Minnesota (.506)

13. 0.82 — St. Louis (.512)

14. 0.68 — Chicago Cubs (.512)

15. 0.53 — Seattle (.525)

16. 0.27 — Arizona (.549)

